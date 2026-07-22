She Loved the Rental House—Until the Landlord Said the Ring Camera Was Staying

Even when you are only renting your home, you should still feel safe and comfortable.

The following story involves a woman who was about to sign a lease with her husband for a rental property.

Everything seemed perfect until the landlord revealed a ring camera would stay active at the front door.

Now, she’s questioning whether this setup is normal or something to worry about.

Read the full story below for all the details.

Is it okay/normal for landlord to keep a ring camera on their property (front door)? My husband and I are about to sign a lease on a home rental. We have been living in an apartment so far. We have completed the applications and passed all the background checks. Now, on the eve of signing the lease, the landlord lets us know something. They are leaving up their ring camera on the front door. They have access to it.

This woman’s first reaction was no.

Essentially, they will see all daily movement in and out of the house in real time. Is this normal or even legal? We live in Southern California. I do not know if that makes any difference. My first reaction was heck no. I wanted to see if this is a common thing.

She thinks the owners were very picky about who would live in their house.

For some background, the property is very nice. It is newly renovated with brand-new appliances. It is all at a decent price. From the managing company, it looks like the owners have been very picky about who lives in the home. It has been unoccupied for over three weeks. That is surprising. My husband and I thought it would get swooped on right away.

Now, she’s wondering if she was just overreacting.

Am I overreacting? Should I be okay with this? By the way, the homeowner is clearly disclosing the location of the cameras. They are on the exterior of the home only. They state it is only for security purposes. The cameras will record video and capture audio. Recordings are deleted after 30 days. All recordings are property of the owner.

To be honest, having your landlord watch your daily comings and goings feels intrusive and uncomfortable.

Even if it’s for security purposes, that’s a tricky boundary to navigate.

I guess it makes sense why OP wanted opinions about this before agreeing to it.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This user advises OP not to move in.

A landlord speaks up.

Here’s a valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

Finally, this one shares a different perspective.

Living with a “Big Brother” at the front door may not feel comfortable at all.

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