She Patiently Tolerated 20 Years of Neighbor Friction—Until the Perfect Moment to Pay Him Back Showed Up

Almost all neighbors cause little annoyances, but it is just something that you have to deal with.

What would you do if you had been dealing with your annoying neighbor for 20 years when you had the opportunity to make some extra money while also annoying the neighbor right back.

That is what happened to the woman in this story, so she intentionally took the opportunity and there is nothing that he could do about it.

I think it is a funny story, but I hope that it doesn’t cause the conflicts to escalate. Read through the full story and see what you think.

Neighbor has long history of petty things: so I rotate a few fans 90 degrees. I used to live on the edge of a farm and people used to rent my space out, this is important.

Seems like a nice enough guy.

My neighbor Bob is a nice enough guy to your face. Self-proclaimed morally upstanding religions man, occasional petition to make some changes to state government to his world view, and all around chatty when I have the infrequent pleasure to bump into him.

Apparently, he does some weird stuff.

Except he’s a dingus and does petty crap all the time I don’t think he’s aware that I know he does. While some are aggravating, most are perplexing, and barely illegal and wouldn’t be worth my effort to get the law involved. These are his stories:

This would be annoying for sure.

Once he spent all day Saturday loading leaves onto a flatbed trailer. Now Bob has a lot of property. Where does he put the leaves? He pulls out of his driveway, just gets past the corner of my front yard (note I have more property where the grass ends) and hits the gas. Leaves blow off to both sides of road. He turns around at the corner and pulls back into his driveway.

Don’t trust this guy.

Once he had an apprentice surveyor come and “practice” surveying skills to mark the line. Said because he wasn’t official it wasn’t, but it was 99% correct on it. Bob goes out one day and moves the markers off his driveway. I took pictures of the locations and made a note.

This shouldn’t be done without talking to her.

He planted Poppel trees (fast growing) just on my side of the line fence, so they’d provide coverage for his pine trees to grow. I was annoyed but figured it they gave me quicker coverage from him I’d just deal with it. They have since gotten huge and some are dying off.

He won’t even clean up the mess.

I saw Bob outside once and asked him about the limbs falling, and he said they were on my side so not much he can do. Every time I picked up limbs I just tossed back to his yard and they’d eventually disappear to his burn pile –would you guess, is sitting at the corner of our property together.

Damaging her driveway would be a costly problem.

Bob had a delivery of a huge piece of equipment. Because his driveway his small and not really usable for the long bed delivery truck, he told the delivery guy to just park and unload in my wide driveway, making big ruts because of the weight of the machinery. To the delivery drivers credit, he didn’t know any better, he said the neighbor said it was fine he used my driveway.

Even his son is causing problems.

Would get “block permits” to kill deer on his property, then dump the corpses deep in the woods just this side of my property. He knows where the line is. One time I heard a bunch of noise early one morning. Bob’s 12-year-old son at the time has a tractor with a piece of equipment backed up to my garbage bag pile by the road (trash coming in a few hours), and there’s a bag hanging off the edge of the equipment.

This is just disgusting.

His son is jamming the raise/lower lever to try and shake the bag loose. I called out and asked what he was doing and went out to see. Bob’s son froze, and I asked him what it was. He wouldn’t say. I opened the bag to find a deer head with maggots on it.

At least she put a stop to it.

Bob didn’t want this in his trash (and it’s illegal) so decided to just put it in mine. I told Bob Jr. to tell his dad if he did this again he’d find it in his swimming pool and made his son take it back home. Bob never said anything about it. This is all I can think of at the top of my head, but I think you get his quasi-innocent, if not extremely annoying things he does. Petty some would say.

I don’t think she is worried about upsetting her neighbor.

So, fast forward 20 something years of this, and I a strike a deal to let Farmer John put up some grain bins at my house, which happen to be the farthest point from my house and next to Bob’s property, at the corner where his house is at. These have huge fans. When they’re doing the constructing, John mentions they would rather point them west–towards Bob’s house–and not north, because it would be more convenient to them as the fans protrude out a bit from the bins, but didn’t want to sour my relationship with Bob.

Good choice.

I assure him Bob and I have a special relationship, and I insist he points them to the West because Bob wouldn’t care. Fast forward months and John actually uses grain bins, which he typically runs the fans at night when it’s cool.

Bob is not happy about this.

The first morning after Bob knocks on my door and says he heard the fans last night and said he didn’t realize they would be pointing towards his property, his house, and where his bedroom face. I said I didn’t really think about it, and just told them to put them where it would work best for them.

She has grown to love that noise.

Bob asked if they could be moved, and I said not without a crane rental, a team of men, and several days’ worth of labor: I offered to get him a quote, Bob just mumbled that’s Ok and left. Every time the fans ran after that, it was the peaceful gentle white noise in the distance to lull me right to sleep.

This is pretty funny because after many years of minor issues, she found a way to annoy him right back. Hopefully it doesn’t escalate and cause problems.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Now this would be epic.

Did she start a pig farm?

I don’t think she wants to put any effort in.

This is quite a leap.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a neighbor who ends up with a problem of their own after calling the city about a shed.

Wow, I think this is extreme.

She has every right to do this, even if her neighbor finds it annoying. Sadly, I don’t think that Bob is going to learn anything from this.

He doesn’t seem to understand that he is ever doing anything wrong, anyway.