She Publicly Humiliated Cashiers for Fun, So They Secretly Stripped Her of Her Top Sales Spot

Some people never realize how much they rely on the coworkers around them.

That’s what this hardware store employee found out after one coworker kept making a habit of publicly chewing out cashiers over honest mistakes.

The cashiers put up with it for a while. Eventually, though, one of them decided he’d had enough and came up with the perfect revenge.

Basically, he stopped giving the rude coworker credit for the big sales she made.

Before long, her numbers started dropping, and she wasn’t the top salesperson anymore.

Keep reading to see how it all played out.

Maybe sales people shouldn’t mess with their cashiers I’m a cashier at a hardware store. The salespeople on the floor have stickers and/or employee numbers that they attach to big-ticket items to get “credit” for the sale. They don’t make commission, but it is tracked in our system so it can be looked up and we can see who makes the most money for the company in each department. Sometimes small bonuses are given, but they’re not expected or required. It’s mostly bragging rights and bargaining chips for promotions and raises. Tammy in the Lumber department is not a nice lady to the cashiers. I don’t know why, but somehow she feels that if we make a mistake and sell something incorrectly from her department, it is a personal insult to her, despite there being at least four more people who work in that department.

Luckily, Tammy is the only one who acts like this.

So, she takes it upon herself to leave her department and come to the front of the store to read the riot act to any cashier who rang something up wrong. Now, normally, if a cashier makes a mistake, the person who finds it lets them know in a civil, calm manner, or the cashier notices their accuracy numbers are down and tries to fix it themselves. Tammy is the only person in the store who feels it’s necessary to loudly and angrily lecture the cashiers on the clock, in front of customers and coworkers.

Then, she started ripping into him.

Keep in mind that a cashier making a mistake doesn’t actually affect her personally very much at all. At most, inventory might be off because someone sold a 2x2x8 oak that was actually a 2x2x8 fir, which, yes, is annoying, but not worth humiliating a human being who made a human error. After the second time she chewed me out, I decided that, hmm… oh, gee whiz, when she sells $400 worth of stuff, when I ring it up, oh boy, I just didn’t happen to SEE her employee number on it… Despite it being right next to the barcode.

He even got other cashiers to join in.

I’ve told one other cashier, who adopted this practice (who told another… who told another…), and so far it’s quietly spread across at least half the cashiers who’ve been disrespectfully shouted at and talked down to by Tammy. Most of us have now memorized her six-digit employee number, so even if she sneaks it on there as just numbers instead of including her name too, we still won’t enter it. Guess who’s no longer the #1 salesperson in Lumber anymore? She’s not even in the top three as of two weeks after ripping me a new one. Maybe don’t screw with your cashiers.

Nice! If that doesn’t teach her a lesson, nothing will.

Let’s see what the readers over at Reddit think about it.

She could probably benefit from this.

This person loved the story.

This could’ve added more salt to her wounds.

That probably wouldn’t be the outcome.

It’s hard not to laugh at how that played out.

At the same time, though, this cashier took a pretty big risk. If management had figured out what was going on, there’s a good chance it would’ve cost him his job.

Still, Tammy did bring it on herself. You can only embarrass and talk down to your coworkers for so long before someone gets tired of putting up with it.

Let’s hope she caught on and learned to do better.

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