She Put in Long Hours at a Fast-Food Counter, Only to Wonder If Hard Work Would Ever Change Her Situation

Starting a first job can bring unexpected doubts about the future.

The following story is about a woman who struggles working at McDonald’s.

While the job was manageable and coworkers were fine, she began questioning why she was working at all.

She felt stuck, believing she would never be able to move out or become independent no matter what she did.

Aww… Don’t you think it’s a little sad to be trapped in such a tough spot? Let’s take a closer look!

I can’t figure out the point in working. I’m 18 and I work at my local McDonald’s. I have been working there for about 3 months. I cannot say that I have any big complaints. The work is not easy. It is the same every time. The people are nice enough. It is my first job. I could be doing a whole lot worse.

This young woman had been working for years.

The one thing that I cannot seem to figure out is why I am actually doing this. For the record, I had been independently trying to work for years. I had next to no pressure from my parents. Now, that I am out of high school, work is all I do. It has stopped making sense to me.

She didn’t like the idea of working and going to college.

I do not really like working. Working does not actually do anything for me. As much as I want to, I am probably never going to be able to move out of my parents’ house. Regardless of where I am working or for how long. This makes college seem stupid to me. I would just be putting myself in debt. I would stay in the same status quo. I probably would not even be able to get a full time job in my chosen field. And a full time job in my chosen field would not be enough to live off of.

She desperately wanted to move out, but she didn’t know how to do it.

If I quit McDonald’s, the only change in my life would be more free time. Regardless of how hard I work, I will never be able to move out. I will never become my own person. As much as I love my parents, I am tired of living with them. I desperately want to move out. It is never going to happen. No matter what I do, it will not happen. There is no point in working to any capacity for me. It will never do anything but take up my time.

Uh oh, that’s a heavy way to feel at such a young age. I mean, at 18, you should be embracing life and finding your passion.

It honestly sounds like OP is feeling stuck before things have even really started.

She might need a new perspective or plan moving forward… and I really hope she finds it sooner rather than later.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who totally rearranges her schedule, only to have her boss change plans last minute.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This person shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an honest opinion.

Here’s another way to look at it.

I get no sense of satisfaction, says this one.

Finally, short and simple.

The first job isn’t the destination. It’s just the starting point.

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