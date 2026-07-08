She Showed Up for a Group Hike. The Heartbreaking Reason Her “Friends” Rode Off on Bikes and Left Her in a Dangerous Wilderness.

Planning an outing with friends as an adult can be surprisingly difficult, but as long as everyone is communicating properly, it can be worth the effort.

What would you do if your friend group planned a fun hike, but when you got there with your boyfriend, everyone else brought bikes and said that you would have to walk?

That is what happened to the young couple in this story, and while they finally made it, they didn’t have the great day that they hoped for. Now she is wondering if these people are her friends at all.

Personally, I think she is right to feel this way and question the friendships. This is not just a simple miscommunication; it seems intentional. Read through the full story below and see if you agree.

AITAH for showing up underprepared to a “hike” and being put off with my friends for not warning me and also ditching me? Genuinely need help understanding if I’m just a wuss who dragged everyone backwards today, or if we’re mad for the right reasons.

Making plans can be hard when you’re a busy adult.

I’ll change minor details here for discretion. I’ve (31F) had a friend group (similar ages) saying we’d like to get together for a hike for some time. We’ve scheduled, rescheduled, planned and unplanned babysitter and dogsitters, and FINALLY managed it.

Well, there has clearly been some sort of miscommunication.

So, I had been tossing out trail ideas. Something easy; single day. My 2 friends say, “We’d like to just hike the trail right by our place!” And they essentially tell me that its a straight shot, we’ll have a buddy drop us off on the other side of the hill, and we’ll hike over, and essentially right back down into their neighborhood. Six hours, start to finish. So my boyfriend and I show up, backpacks, basic snacks, water bottles. They show up on bikes.

Bikes are way faster than walking; surely they know that.

My boyfriend and I are a little confused. We thought this was a hike? For leisure? No rush, just sort of a one foot in front of the other type thing. They say its no rush, they may beat us, but we’re all just going back to the neighborhood. Plus there are a bunch of scenic lookouts where they’ll stop and we’ll catch up.

I don’t think this is even safe.

Well, to no one’s surprise, we get left behind pretty quickly. No cell service to be spoken of. We keep having to crowd off to one side for ATVs ripping down the path, but the longer we keep walking, one thing becomes clearer and clearer: this is not any kind of hiking trail. Its not built for this at all. Despite that being the original idea. Eventually we stop to rest and wind up chatting with these guys who have pulled over on their ATVs.

Wow, they are lucky they ran into these nice people.

They ask us where we’re headed, and when we tell them, it becomes immediately clear that we have MUCH further to go than originally intended. Like several miles to go yet. These two were saints, because they gave us a lift. The further we rode, the more astonished we became that anyone had expected us to do this on foot. It took us at least 15 minutes more to get there by ATV.

I wouldn’t want to hang out with these people either.

We got back to the trailhead and realized it wasn’t exactly right into the neighborhood like we’d been told, so we just started walking. Eventually they came by and picked us up. I’d say maybe 20 minutes or so after we’d hit the main road. We told them we were too tired to stay for dinner (the original plan) and we booked out and grabbed something on the way home.

She has every reason to be upset.

Here’s where I’m at. We’re adults. I was clearly underprepared, and no one should have to be responsible for me. On the other hand, this trip was VASTLY misrepresented to us, and had I known, I would’ve told these people we didn’t own mountain bikes, and to count us out. This was not a hike. We have VASTLY different ideas of what constitutes a hike.

Who wouldn’t be upset about this?

I’ve been fielding calls about how “sorry everyone is” about “the way things went down” but honestly, I just said that I had made it home safe and I’d talk to everyone later. My mom had been babysitting so we could go, and when she asked me, I told her all of the above, and then said, “I tried to hold it together, because I figured maybe I was just tired and crabby. But then we had dinner and I was still upset.”

It is hard to see how this wasn’t intentional.

She genuinely asked me if these people were my friends. Im going to sleep on it, because it’s fresh, but I feel like she’s right. I felt like I was taking crazy pills today, because, wow, at least tell me I’d be better off just going home. I felt like the people who knew the area misrepresented the trip and then totally left us to figure out a way back.

She is handling this a lot better than most people would, I think.

Additionally; I get very few days off with a babysitter, so to have planned excessively for this to have it go down that way was additionally disappointing, although this part is not anyone’s fault; just an extra grievance, honestly. Idk, it just feels like we lost the plot here somewhere, and I’m not demanding an apology, I’m just not going to be expecting help or logic from any of these people in the near future. AITA?

I would be pretty upset with my ‘friends’ if they did this. Just the fact that they all brought bikes after saying it was a hike shows that they knew what they were doing.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments have to say about it.

Yup, even if you give the friends the benefit of the doubt, they are still jerks.

Here is someone who says they would be livid. I agree.

This cannot be a simple misunderstanding.

How did they fail to mention bikes?

I agree, these people aren’t real friends.

It is hard to imagine how this could have been an accident. As awful as it seems, the only thing I can think of is that her ‘friends’ were trying to ditch her because they don’t really like her.

Maybe it is time to cut them out of her life and find a new gruop of friends who aren’t so cruel.