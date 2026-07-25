She Single-Handedly Handled Her Family’s Downsizing Move—Only to Be Denied Dedicated Space When She Visited

Escaping a mold-infested house should feel like a fresh, not another situation where you’re made to feel guilty for wanting basic personal space.

One young woman recently moved from a house into a smaller apartment alongside her mother and disabled sibling, an arrangement that came with an agreed-upon plan: she’d get her own room while her sister, who needs a calm, stress-free space, would take the other.

Despite that agreement, her mother met her with repeated guilt-laden comments about her sister’s belongings having “nowhere to go,” despite actively donating her own things just to make her bedroom feel manageable.

So as she weighs her other enormous contributions to the family, she starts to feel incredibly disrespected.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITAH for wanting to tidy up and decorate my new room? So me (21F), my mother (50F), and my disabled sibling (12F) just moved from a 3 bedroom house into a 2 bedroom apartment. The deal before was that I could take a room and my sister, because she’s disabled and needs an empty, stress free zone. Fine.

Soon, it became clear that space was going to be an issue.

I then get to telling what I need in my room, and then the comments continue like, “Where will my stuff go? I guess nowhere, like always.” It’s always comments like this, and don’t get me wrong, if she needs to put her stuff in my room, fine, but it’s so, so much stuff. I’m also at a point right now where I’m realizing I have way too much stuff, so I’ll donate a lot. Then when I tell her I won’t have enough room in my bedroom, she’ll start arguing.

She feels like she’s doing more than enough to contribute to the household.

Yes, I help with everything also. I’m also the only one with a driver’s license, and I’m in school doing apprentice work but have 2 months off summer vacation, so thank god I could help. I had to get the moving truck, drive it everywhere, pay here and there, nearly broke some bones trying to move furniture way too heavy for me, and with that, care along for my disabled sister.

She’s starting to feel forced to apologize for simply looking after her needs.

Our previous house was mold infested, so I never had nice wallpaper or furniture. Even my clothes that were out in the open would grow mold, gross, I know. Cleaning up and showering feels like a luxury under her eye sometimes, and I can’t seem to tell her, in a nice way, that she promised she’d take the living room. It’s very spacious, and I don’t mean that to belittle her. AITA?

It sounds like this family is in a tough situation.

What did Reddit think?

If she’s truly unhappy in her family’s space, maybe it’s time to consider moving out.

Setting boundaries is important, especially in situations like these.

This user doesn’t see this situation getting easier anytime soon.

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This woman did the driving, the lifting, the paying, and the caretaking, and somehow she’s still the one being made to feel guilty. That’s just not fair.

This family had an agreement, and agreements are meant to be honored.

Choosing to want a nice, mold-free bedroom after years of literally moldy clothes and furniture isn’t an unreasonable request.

She’s looking for a little stability, and considering everything she’s gone through, she’s genuinely earned it.

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