She Spent Years Helping Her Mom and Brother — She Finally Said No — Now They’re Homeless and She’s Not Changing Her Mind

Every family is different, but one thing is certain…

Each and every family has its own set of unique problems and challenges!

It’s just the way the world works!

And a person can only do so much to help people in their family until they run out of gas and can’t mentally and emotionally handle it anymore.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she has decided she can’t help out her mom and her brother anymore, even though they are in a tough position.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

I (29F) am struggling with guilt, anger, and helplessness regarding my mother (54F) and brother (28M). “My parents divorced when I was young, and I have had little to no contact with my father for many years. My mother has had a long history of destroying relationships with people around her. Over the years she has fallen out with relatives, friends, and even her own daughters.

This is pretty rough…

She also had a boyfriend who was supporting her and my brother by paying for their rented accommodations, but after they broke up, they became homeless. My brother has a drug problem, and I have reason to believe that some of the money my mother asks me for ends up going to him. For years, my mother has contacted me mainly when she needs money. She often says she has nothing to eat and asks for large amounts of money.

It sounds like she’s done her best…

My husband and I have already given her a significant amount of financial help. I have also tried to help in other ways, including finding jobs for both my mother and brother, but neither of them was willing to work. The difficult part is that whenever I say no, I get guilt-tripped and emotionally blackmailed. She tells me she has no food, that nobody else will help her, and makes me feel responsible for her situation. I genuinely feel terrible that she is homeless. I don’t want anyone to go hungry, especially my own mother.

You can only do so much for someone…

At the same time, I feel angry because I have tried to help repeatedly and nothing changes. I feel guilty for wanting to stop giving money, but I also feel like I’m being used. Am I wrong for wanting to set a boundary and stop giving cash? How do you handle a situation where a parent is genuinely struggling but also refuses opportunities to improve their situation and relies on emotional pressure to get money?”

Check out what readers said about this story.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user said she’s NTA.

This individual agreed.

And this person shared their thoughts.

This is a sad story, but it’s obvious that she’s just totally burned out helping these folks.

So you can’t really blame her for feeling this way.

Let’s hope that her mom and brother land on their feet and figure some things out for themselves.

She’s gone above and beyond for years, but she’s finally had enough.