She Step Aside From Her Dream Student Council Role for Her Best Friend. The Backstabbing Truth She Discovered Just Days Later.

Competition can sometimes put even the strongest friendships to the test.

This young woman was preparing for her final year of high school. She wanted to strengthen her college applications by joining the student council and a club. But after discussing her plans with her best friend, things didn’t go as well as expected, leaving her feeling hurt and resentful.

This is one of those stories where trust between friends gets tested by ambition and opportunity. Read the full story below and weigh in on the situation.

AITAH for not celebrating my friends achievement Hey, guys. So I’m in my last year of high school. The student council plays a very valid role in your college applications, right? I need a very strong application because my family cannot afford college if I don’t get a scholarship. My grades are decent so that’s not an issue.

This young woman was talking to a friend about the clubs they wanted to apply to.

Now, my friends and I were discussing last year which clubs we were applying to. I told my best friend I would apply to literature. She immediately jumped in and said no, she wanted to apply to literature. She asked me to apply to another club (keep in mind, I had spent 3 years on the literature society and I got along very well with the teacher-in-charge). I was very put off by this, but I still agreed to apply to another club and told her I was applying to science club.

Her friend applied to both clubs, so she got upset.

What I didn’t know was that my friend applied for both positions (science and literature), and she ended up getting both. Now, I get irrationally annoyed whenever I see her complaining about her duties or people praising her for being so diligent. I realise this makes me sound very toxic and kind of like a fake friend, but I can’t help it. Some of my friends believe I should just let it go and no one forced me to do anything, but I still feel insanely petty.

OP’s feelings are valid, especially since she had been very vocal about her plans from the beginning. While no one forced her to change her application, it’s easy to see why she’d feel disappointed. She made a compromise, but clearly, her friend didn’t return it.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Let’s see the comments of other Redditors.

This user shares an honest opinion.

Here’s a personal thought.

Short but honest remark.

This one calls out the friend.

And lastly, here’s a valid point.

Competition should never come at the expense of trust and friendship.

Trending and Popular Read The Drama →

Author Liberty Canlas Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends. Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction. Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure. Connect with Liberty on Threads.