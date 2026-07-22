She Thought Her Landlord Was Just Being Friendly—Then She Started Feeling Uncomfortable

Not everyone wants a social relationship with their landlord.

The following story is about a woman who was expecting minimal interaction from her landlord.

Instead, she noticed that her landlord frequently stops by with snacks and tries to chat about personal things.

While nothing inappropriate has happened, the constant friendliness is starting to feel overwhelming.

Do you think this is normal? Let’s take a closer look and weigh in.

Is it weird to feel uncomfortable with how friendly my landlord is? I have been renting this place for a few months now. The landlord is honestly too friendly. They drop by with snacks. They are always asking personal questions. They try to chat every time they are around.

This woman thinks it’s not common for landlords to be this friendly.

They are not being creepy or anything. Nothing inappropriate has happened. I did not expect this much social interaction. I kind of just want to pay rent and want to keep the place clean. I want to be left alone unless something breaks.

Now, she’s wondering if she was just being too sensitive.

Am I being overly sensitive? Is this actually normal? Do I just need to chill?

Hmmm… To be honest, that does not sound normal.

In fact, that’s a lot more interaction than most renters expect.

Even good intentions can feel like too much sometimes.

I guess OP’s feeling of wanting space in their own home is totally justified.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

Here’s a possible response or note to the landlord.

This person gives their honest assumption.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s an idea…

Finally, here’s a different experience.

Sometimes, “too friendly” can be too suspicious.