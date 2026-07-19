She Took Care of Her Apartment for Years, but Her Landlord Still Refused to Return Her Deposit

It’s too bad that there are a lot of shady landlords out there, because the good ones get unfairly lumped into with ones who pinch pennies and treat their tenants like garbage.

The landlord you’re going to read about today doesn’t sound like one of the good guys, and the woman who’s dealing with him is tired of how she’s being treated.

Take a look at what she had to say and you’ll find out in a jiffy why she’s frustrated about this.

Start now!

My landlord won’t return our deposit. “My boyfriend (35M) and I (31F) were asked to leave a place we were renting for 1.5 years because they are going to sell the house. We were never late on rent and never asked for anything from the landlord and I would say that we were great tenants; even painted the kitchen and living room out of our pocket (which they asked us to do). The gave us a “33” day notice while we on vacation (which they knew of) so when we got back we had less time to move out and find a place to live. We were able to get everything done and left it in great condition.

Say what…?

Our landlord’s mother was the one that did the walkthrough and was claiming we damaged the floors, didn’t fix a leak in the sink, and the sink was damaged etc. saying “ I don’t remember it being that bad” when the damage was already there when we moved in. She said this is going to cost X amount which was well over our deposit and now I’m thinking they aren’t going to return our deposit even though these damages were already there when we moved in and the only “damage” we did was normal wear and tear.

This is a bunch of nonsense.

We left the unit pretty much move in ready if they weren’t selling it. We moved out July 31 and it’s now August 13 and have heard nothing about our deposit being returned nor an itemized receipt for the “damages”. I don’t know what to do and my BF just wants to forget about it and move on while I don’t think it’s right for them to keep the deposit when we did nothing wrong. Also to note, our landlord is a lawyer so there’s no point of taking them to small claims court. I just feel defeated, like we can’t do anything and that they can just get away with it because they can.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader weighed in.

And this Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Well, it’s official…

She’s getting screwed over!

This is highway robbery.

She’s getting ripped off and she’s not happy about it!