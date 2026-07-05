She Unwittingly Bought the Exact Same Dress as the Bridesmaids. Now She’s Terrified It Will Ruin Her Friend’s Wedding.

Wedding outfits can be surprisingly stressful.

The following story is about a woman who realized her dress looked almost identical to the bridesmaids’ dresses at her friend’s wedding.

She isn’t part of the bridal party but doesn’t want to offend her friend.

With limited time and money, she’s unsure whether to wear it or find another option.

Sounds like a reasonable problem. Let’s take a closer look!

AITAH if I wear a dress to a wedding that is similar to the bridal parties? A close friend of mine is getting married very soon. I got a dress for her wedding. I got a glimpse of the bridesmaids’ dresses. I saw them from someone who is in the wedding party. My dress is almost identical to the dresses that the bridal party is wearing.

This woman didn’t want to offend her friend.

I am not part of the bridal party whatsoever. This friend is someone I have grown up with. I have known her almost my whole life through school. I obviously do not want to offend her. I also do not want to bring it up to her before her big day.

But she doesn’t have any more time to buy a new dress.

I do not have any time with work and travel. I cannot get another dress before the wedding. I also spent a good amount of money on the dress. What should I do? Am I wrong if I wear the dress to the wedding?

This feels like an honest mistake rather than a wedding etiquette disaster.

Since OP had no idea what the bridesmaids were wearing when she bought the dress, she wasn’t trying to steal the spotlight.

She could maybe just style it up a little, like wearing a stylish jacket or accessories.

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What do you say? Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This one makes a valid point.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This person offers a quick suggestion.

Finally, this one makes sense, too.

It’s always better to clear up an awkward situation before it becomes a bigger one.

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