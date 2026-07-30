She Wanted A Wholesome Birthday For Her Newborn—But Her Husband Had Other Plans

Birthday parties can be vital milestones in a child’s early years. For adults, however, they can often be a pain in the neck to get through. Especially without any additional social enhancers…

What would you do if your spouse was insistent on providing booze at at exorbitant cost for your child’s first birthday party? One woman recently shared her wild situation like this with Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITA for choosing not to get a permit for my child’s 1st birthday party?

My child’s 1st birthday party is coming up and we’re hosting the party at an event venue.

If we wanted to have alcohol at the venue, we would have to get a permit (per our contract).

Pretty standard protocol for situations like this.

I figured it wasn’t necessary because it’s a 1st birthday party and I also didn’t want to spend the money on a permit.

But my partner says he wish he would have known this sooner so we could allow alcohol at the event and says that people are going to be upset about not being able to drink.

So, AITA for not getting a permit and thinking people wouldn’t mind not drinking for \~2 hours at a child’s birthday party?

She got right to the point here with this one. Let’s see if the good people of Reddit also thought this was an open-and-shut case.

The comments were pretty widely baffled by this.



One person pointed out the absurdity of the ask.



Some were more judgmental than others.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Someone else showed some mild nuance.



And one person even chimed in from experience.



Sounds like the 1-year-old won’t be the only one not remembering this birthday party.