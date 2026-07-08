She Was Constantly Cornered by Shoppers Mistaking Her for an Employee. The Outrageous Encounter That Forced Her to Finally Fire Back.

Mistaken identity can get annoying over time.

The following story is about a woman who kept getting mistaken for an employee at multiple places.

From a Nike outlet to a sushi restaurant, strangers kept asking her for help or service.

Even without wearing uniforms, the repeated mix-ups started to frustrate her more each time.

Why do you think this is? Let’s take a closer look!

Mistaken as an employee at several stores I (30F) have been mistaken for working at a handful of places now. I am starting to wonder what it is about me that makes people think that. One time was at a Nike outlet. I was not wearing anything Nike. I had my winter coat, purse on, and AirPods on.

This woman got confused because she was approached by a customer.

I was flipping through a rack of shirts and was trying to find a size. Someone came up to me and asked if I worked there. I was genuinely confused. Nothing about what I was wearing indicated I worked there. I took out an AirPod and told them I did not work there.

In a restaurant, someone asked her for a refill.

Another time was at a sushi restaurant. I am Asian, for context. I was walking back to my table from the washroom. I was not wearing a uniform or name tag. There was nothing to indicate I worked there. A man at a table asked me for a refill. This did not happen long after the Nike outlet incident. I was annoyed that this kept happening. I did not even look up. I said, “I do not work here.” I said it firmly and kept walking back to my table.

She’s wondering why it always happens to her.

This also happened at another clothing store. I cannot recall the exact details now. I understand if I wore similar colors to employee uniforms. That could cause confusion. But this keeps happening. Does anyone else experience this?

Wow! That keeps happening way too often. Maybe she has that customer service “vibe” that attracts guests.

Or, you know, perhaps people really don’t pay attention anymore.

This is why it’s understandable that she started getting a bit annoyed.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

This person gives a name to it.

Here’s an honest opinion.

This one shares a similar experience.

Finally, here’s a valid assumption.

Some people just give off “I work here” energy.

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