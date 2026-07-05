She Was Just Trying to Do Some Grocery Shopping. The Hilarious Reality of Getting Mistaken for an Employee Twice in One Day.

Every once in a while, while you are at a store, someone will mistake you for an employee for some reason. It could be the way you are dressed, the way you’re acting, or any number of other things.

When the lady in this story was out shopping, however, it actually happened to her twice at two different stores. She wasn’t even dressed similarly to the uniforms that people wore at either of the stores.

Maybe she was just behaving like an employee, or who knows what could have caused it. Just one of those funny coincidences that make life fun.

Read through the full story below and see what you think.

2 Times Today at Different Stores Mistaken for Employee To be clear both stores have their employees wearing vests.

Ok, let’s see what happened.

Today’s attire: Ripped jeans, anime t-shirt with a fleece shacket. Incident 1: I went to Lowe’s to do a return and employee ignored me and two separate people tried to get the person to give me her attention.

Why is this lady ignoring him?

She ignored me still, I was not in any rush so figured let her finish what she was doing. Finally after 15 minutes she looks up, then continues to ignore me. Then looks at me again and was like “OMG I thought you were so-and-so from X department. You look just like her.”

That is too funny

Uh?!🙄 She gives me her full attention and processes my return. Incident 2:

Go over to Michaels to check out fabrics since they now carry them.

Now what is going to happen?

They had a small cubbie shelf of fabric bolts for clearance and they were not in a way that I could see designs nor was the shelves visible without bending over and stressing out my back or getting on my knees, so I sat on the floor looking at them. I finally decide what I want and attempting to get off the floor when a lady is approaching me, “Hey I got a question.”

Oops, that’s an easy mistake to make.

I immediately look at her and say, “I don’t work here.” “Oh you looked like you did.” Was the ladies response. “

Maybe she thought they were stocking the shelves.

“Uh…” I am literally on the phone with a friend and was telling her that there is no way I look like an employee. They wear red vests.

It is always funny when someone mistakes you for an employee, and doubly so when it happens twice in one day.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who was pressured to pay for expensive coworker cakes he never agreed to buy. Read The Drama →

Let’s see what the people in the comments thought of these stories.

Wow, now this is a funny story.

Why would she complain? It was a harmless mistake.

Oops, what a silly mistake.

She must have a ‘common’ face.

Nobody meant any harm, they were just a bit confused. That is what makes these stories even funnier.

A simple case of mistaken identity combined with some mild embarrassment. These are just good fun stories that almost everyone can relate with.