She Wore a Blue Shirt to Walmart and Got Mistaken for an Employee — So She Just Helped the Woman Find Everything on Her List

When you are kind to others, it usually doesn’t take much work, plus there is a pay off in feeling good about yourself.

But see why being nice can sometimes come back to bite you.

A woman followed me around Walmart for 10 minutes because of my shirt color I had just finished work and stopped at Walmart on the way home still wearing my plain blue polo. No logo, no name tag, just a blue shirt because I own blue shirts. I was in the cereal aisle when a woman walked up and asked me where the Worcestershire sauce was.

Fortunately for me, I have no idea where it would be!

I told her I don’t work here but it’s probably near the ketchup. She nodded and walked away and I thought that was that. Two aisles later she appeared next to me again and asked if we carry the large cans of crushed tomatoes. I reminded her again that I really do not work here. She looked at my shirt, then back at me, and went, “Okay, but do you know, though?”

Sounds to me like this lady was being clever to get attention and get someone to do her shopping for her!

At this point I just walked with her to the condiments section because honestly it was faster than explaining myself again. Found the tomatoes, found the Worcestershire sauce, pointed at both. She went “see, you did know” and walked off like she had won something. An actual Walmart employee in a full vest and name tag watched this whole thing happen from the end of the aisle and gave me the most sympathetic look I have ever received from a stranger. I avoid wearing blue on weekends now. Not even exaggerating.

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Here is what folks are talking about.

Aw, no. She could have dementia or something.

It’s good to be prepared.

I admit this made me chuckle.

I don’t think I want to encourage confrontation, especially with someone who is already hostile.

Lanyards mean you’re there to serve anyone anything. Haven’t you heard?

Kind shopper helps someone find something, but then she keeps asking her where other things are, despite being told she has mistaken her for a worker.

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