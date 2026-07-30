Student Arrives Late To Class—Then Professor Takes Issue With More Than Just The Tardiness

Isn’t it insane how some professors showoff their power in college and act like bosses?

This guy shares how his professor made a scene over a minor issue.

Check out the full story.

AITA for not looking at my teacher while signing the attendance sheet? I am a college student and I think my instructor is power tripping. For context, he’s extremely strict compared to others and often times it’s unwarranted (imo) and just a power trip disguised as “tough love”.

This is where it gets really bad…

He’s known to be passive aggressive and prideful which imo is a bit rich for someone who was called into the office for not teaching the right syllabus for an entire semester. College hasn’t really been the best and it has significantly changed my performance compared to how I was in hs. I graduated with awards and medals, and now I can barely get myself up to attend class on time, or even attend at all. HOWEVER, I have perfect attendance and good performance in his class.

He has been doing everything right!

I made sure of this bc of his reputation, and threats about failing us for absences during the first meeting which is entirely possible, but not excercised by a lot of professors. The conflict. I arrived late for the first time in his class today. Then I hear him say “last call” when he called my friend’s name. So naturally, I thought he was doing another roll call before class formally starts. I follow my friend and this other girl comes too and so there’s 3 of us lined up. In my understanding, the other girl is probably late too and I was just doing what everyone else was doing. I was ready to write my name on the empty slot #16, my class number which, take note, never changes.

UH OH…

Then the other girl leaves and he asks me with a bit of an attitude, “what do you want?”. I’m a little confused where the fake smile was but I answer that I was here for the attendance. Then he says, “oh ok, you’re [name], right? that’s #16.” I already started writing as he said this bc he’s always says this, like we’re idiots who don’t know what our own numbers are. But that’s ok. I NOD anyway bc maybe he’s just being helpful. I just finished writing the comma after my last name when he suddenly snaps, “you’re not listening to me. I’m not done talking.” Sorry?

That’s INSANE!

I’m confused so looked up at him and stopped writing. Yk what this man does? He doubles down and snatches the paper. So I’m just standing there dumbfounded as he goes on this tirade about how I disrespected him after he gave me the gracious heavenly mercy of letting me write on the paper even though I was late and I disrespect him by ignoring him while he was giving me instruction where to write and not asking permission to write in the first place. Jarvis, replay interaction. He not only gives me the go ahead, but I also acknowledge him with a nod and STOPPED writing when he spoke again.

It just got bad!

I try to reason with him that I thought people were just coming up to sign because he only called my friend but another girl also went up to sign, and he says that’s bc called her too. I just nod through his lecture to appease him, but obviously I’m still very upset. I really don’t think I’m in the wrong here as it was just a misunderstanding at most but he treated it like it was malice. So AITA?

GEEZ! That’s super annoying!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user is curious about this guy’s score.

That’s right! This user explains how college is different from school.

This user understands how there’s so many people like this in the world.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

This user understands how such matters work.

This user suggests recording such actions for proof.

Somebody needs to take a stand here!

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