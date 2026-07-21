He Pleaded to Use the Restroom, But His Teacher Said ‘No Exemptions.’ What He Did Next in the Trash Can Stunned the Entire Class.

Rules are important in school, but sometimes they can be a little too extreme, especially if teachers refuse to make exceptions.

What would you do if your teacher had a strict rule that no student could leave the room to use the bathroom during class, but you had to go urgently?

That is what happened to the student in this story. He ended up finding a way to relieve himself without disobeying her rules, and he still got in trouble.

I think having a strict rule like this is just wrong. Sometimes you just have to go. Read through the full story below to get all the details for yourself.

High school teacher wont let me go to bathroom. So I found a way to relieve myself without leaving the class room This happened back in 2005 or so, when I was in high school.

This 1 science teacher was a real hassle. She thought she was better than anybody else. Let’s call her CMBF. Now, she refused to let anybody leave to use the bathroom, even though they were literally right next door, as in they shared a wall.

Kids should always be able to use the bathroom, but sometimes they do abuse the privilege.

She even wouldn’t let a girl take care of her monthly care stuff and she bled all over and it soaked through her pants. I was hungover, hung out with maryjane before school and it was a bad mix where I was very thirsty, so I drank alot of water. Cue me in her class and a full bladder.

She really won’t make an exception.

CMBF: you can’t leave to go to the bathroom. You should have gone before class and now you have to wait till after class. That’s how it works in the adult world. Me: please, I really have to go CMBF: hold it Me: I cant. I’ll end up wetting my pants all over the seat.

Having an urgent need to use the bathroom is a terrible feeling.

CMBF: no you wont. You’ll hold it and that’s that Me: Whatever. A few minutes go by and I look at the clock and I have 20 minutes before I can relieve myself. Then I see it. My way out. I didnt wanna be known as the wet him self guy, so I hatched my plan

Let’s see what he has planned.

Me: *gets up to walk twords her at her desk Cmbf: in a loud tone if front of everybody I told you you are not aloud to leave. Dont you dare walk out that door!!! Me: I’m not leaving

Wow, that’s a bold move.

So, I grab the garbage can, place it in the corner and proceed to relieve myself. Of course, I make loud groaning sounds and even do the lean over. She was terrified and shocked. And better yet, it was an Austin Powers moment that went on and on.

I was suspended for 3 days and hung out with mary Jane every day at home and became the hero who didn’t wear a Cape. As a bonus, I ended up dating 1 of the more popular girls for awhile who hated cmbf and thought it was hilarious.

The punishment was worth it in this case. The big question remains, though. Did she start letting people use the bathroom?

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Keep reading to see what the people in the comments on Reddit have to say about this story.

He would have gotten a less severe punishment if he had gone to the bathroom.

This commenter had reasonable teachers.

The policy is unacceptable.

This is a good way to handle it.

Adults can go to the bathroom when they want.

Nobody should be denied the ability to use the bathroom when they need to. Of course, some people (especially school-aged kids) do abuse that right, so teachers often have to become strict.

The kids who make bad choices like that unfortunately ruin things for everyone.