Teen Pushes Back After Mom Expects Her to Share Sleeping Space With Younger Siblings

Wanting your own bed isn’t a luxury, it’s just a preference that most people never have to defend. But in this story, one teen has been defending it for longer than she should have had to.

When her siblings moved into her room and she asked for separate sleeping arrangements as a bare minimum compromise, her mom shut it down and called her childish for even raising it.

This teen had already made clear more than once that she doesn’t like sharing her space, and the response she kept getting was that her feelings on the matter didn’t really count.

Now she’s turning to the internet to ask if her feelings are really that unreasonable.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to share a bed with my siblings? I am a 15-year-old girl and I usually have my own room with one queen bed. In the past I have had to share a bed with my siblings, my 18-year-old brother and my 7-year-old sister.

She really doesn’t like the idea of being forced to share space with her siblings.

Since the first time, I was strongly against the idea. I do not like sharing my space, especially with others that do not respect it, as you can imagine with a toddler and a teenage boy. This is a constant issue, as my brother is now moving back in with me and my mom for college and my sister is also going to be with us from now on.

She knows space is tight, but still feels like sharing beds is a bridge too far. However, her family doesn’t seem to understand where she’s coming from.

I can understand that separate rooms is unreasonable, but I don’t think separate beds are. Every time I bring up separate beds, my mom gets mad and says I’m being childish. This is also a problem as my sister insists on sleeping with me despite my distaste for it. AITA?

It’s perfectly normal to want your own space to sleep at night.

What did Reddit make of this situation?

These circumstances are pretty much a recipe for bad sleep.

This commenter thinks this teen is totally right to be upset about this.

Her mom needs to take a more active role in redirecting her other children.

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Perhaps the siblings could band together to advocate for better sleeping conditions.

Calling a teenager childish for wanting her own bed is a parenting move that doesn’t hold up to even the lightest scrutiny, and this mom is going to find that out the hard way via the comment section.

This teen really wasn’t asking for that much. She wasn’t asking for a private room in a private wing in a luscious mansion. She was just asking for one single bed to herself.

Next time, instead of gaslighting her own children, this mother should do some real parenting.

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