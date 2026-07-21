The Delayed Reaction: He Got His Girlfriend’s Blessing for a Vacation—Now She’s Accusing Him of Crossing a Line

Getting the green light for a trip and then getting blindsided by a fight over that same trip a week later is exactly the kind of whiplash one man is currently navigating.

He’d missed out on joining his close work friends for a Vietnam trip over a year ago due to bad timing, so when the opportunity came up again, he booked a Thailand trip covering Bangkok, Phuket, and the islands.

His partner had initially been hesitant about the idea until she actually met his friends, after which she seemed genuinely on board, confirming multiple times that she was happy for him to go.

But a week after he locked in flights and hotels, a fight broke out anyway.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for wanting a trip with my friends For context, these are mates I’ve met at work over the past 2-3 years who I have become close with since then, as we get along both professionally and personally. They went on a trip to Vietnam over a year ago which I couldn’t make as it was about a month out from a trip me and my partner took and was last minute.

But when he tried to book another international trip,

I booked a trip to Thailand, to go obviously Bangkok for a couple days, then onto Phuket and the islands from there. My partner wasn’t happy for me to go until I met these friends, which I tried to initiate years ago and never happened. They and some other work friends met up, and she was happy for me to go as she could see they were fun, going people.

His girlfriend is now really unhappy about the idea.

We had a fight and she isn’t happy, as our last trip in March/April was average (nothing on me, the trip itself), and she is unhappy about going again after we had an average trip. She is unhappy we are going to Thailand (all men), and I can book something last minute, which has been spitting ideas back and forth since 1-2 years ago from the Vietnam trip which I understandably couldn’t go on.

She had told me I should go, and she is happy to go after talking.

But it didn’t take long for her true feelings to bubble back up to the surface.

I confirmed again, so booked a flight there plus a couple hotels. A week after, a fight broke out from the above about our crap trip and booking last minute. AITA for wanting a boy’s trip to Thailand.

Sounds like this man is getting some major mixed signals.

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What did Reddit think?

Sometimes being in relationships require making tough choices.

This user tries to put themselves into the girlfriend’s shoes.

This user is leaning more towards YTA on this one.

Getting explicit approval, twice, and still ending up in a fight a week after booking suggests the actual issue was never really about Thailand at all.

The underwhelming couples trip earlier in the year sounds like it’s carrying the fair share of resentment. All of this animosity shows that issue was never properly resolved between the couple. Instead, it just got redirected onto a completely separate trip that had nothing to do with it.

Booking flights and hotels after confirmed agreement isn’t reckless or inconsiderate, it’s just following through on something that was already discussed and approved.

This couple really needs to get back on the same page — and fast.

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