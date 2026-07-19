The People Buying His House Sent Workers In Before Closing Day, But He Still Owns the House and He’s Furious

Well, this is pretty unexpected…

And totally rude!

You probably wouldn’t be too jazzed if you found out some people you didn’t know went into your house, right?

I didn’t think so…

But in today’s story, a homeowner is dealing with that and he’s pretty ticked off about it!

Check out what he had to say about this frustrating situation.

Buyers had contractors in my home before closing. “I’ve sold my home, and the buyers have taken every chance they have to try and get more from the transaction. Some of it is normal, like negotiating over the inspection.

But…

Some of it has seemed strange to me, including asking me to leave a dining room set for free and after I offered them a pretty reasonable price for it, they tried to haggle over it. But the morning of the closing, I drove by the house. The garage door was open, lockbox open, key in the front door. I could see materials from some sort of home renovation crew in the garage, but no one was in the home. I closed the garage door, locked up the house, and contacted my realtor to have her ask the buyer’s agent why the home was accessed.

He wasn’t buying this…

The buyer’s agent told my agent, “We just stopped by to get some measurements,” which was a lie, since there was work materials in the garage. I decided to stick around and visit with a neighbor to keep an eye out. An hour later, a crew came back. I let them know that I hadn’t authorized the work and told them to tell whoever contracted them, that they had one hour to send me an addendum to our purchase agreement saying I was not liable for any damage done to the property today. An hour after that, I caught the buyer’s agent outside the house. I confronted her about the work and the lie to my agent. She said, “my clients signed their closing documents yesterday afternoon and their money is with the title company, so they have every right to access the property. Your realtor is young and inexperienced, and I’ve had several problems with her. I sent her a text message saying you won’t be liable for any damages.”

Nope!

She tried to keep going, but I cut her off and said that a text message wasn’t good enough. And ended the conversation. We still closed later that day. I didn’t want this to interfere with closing, because I don’t want to find another buyer and it didn’t benefit me to blow up the deal over this. Am I wrong in thinking that this was a huge violation? The buyer’s agent had a very rude attitude with me. I alerted my realtor after the confrontation, and she just said, “It shouldn’t have happened, she was wrong,” and didn’t address it further. She is inexperienced, but I was expecting a bit more.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

Yeah, this is not cool.

And these folks are not being upfront with him at all about what’s going on.

How rude!

This is pretty darn sketchy…