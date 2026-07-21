The Post-Breakup Secret: How Discovering Her Best Friend’s Ex Had Moved On Created a Devastating Friendship War

Breakups are hard enough without mixed messages.

This teenage girl has spent the last few days trying to comfort her best friend after her boyfriend ended their year-and-a-half relationship because he said he needed to focus on his mental health.

At the same time, he told her he still loved her and wanted to get back together someday. In fact, he even asked her to wait while he healed.

Then everything changed after one of the girl’s friends hinted that he had already been getting close to someone else just one day after the breakup.

Now she’s stuck wondering if she should tell her best friend the truth or let her keep believing he’ll come back when he’s ready.

Keep reading to see exactly what’s going on.

WIBTA if I told my best friend that her ex is messing around with my friend? My (17F) best friend (17F) was broken up with on Thursday by her boyfriend (17M) of a year and a half. She messaged me to tell me that he broke up with her because of his bad mental health and that he can’t commit to the relationship while he is struggling. However, he told her that he still loves her, wants to be with her in the future, and will wait for her while he is healing. He told her to “find something casual,” so that she isn’t “waiting for years” for him.

It turns out, one of her friends knows someone who wants to date the guy.

She is absolutely beside herself and keeps telling me how much she loves him. Here’s the problem. I saw a picture of him with two of my friends whom my best friend doesn’t know. So I replied to the picture and said, “I feel like you know everyone haha.” Then, when I saw one of my friends, she asked if he had ever done anything in the past because one of her friends was thinking about getting with him.

She tried to warn against it.

I said that no, he hadn’t done anything wrong, but he had just gotten out of a relationship on Thursday and that I wouldn’t advise getting with him right now. She said that he did “some things” on Friday that would definitely make it seem like he was not fresh out of a relationship—let alone waiting around for her. I don’t want to upset my best friend, but I also don’t want her to sit around and wait for him while he gets with other girls the day after telling her that he loves her and will get back with her when he is healed. WIBTA?

Yikes! That’s a messy situation.

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Let’s check out if the folks over at Reddit think she should get involved or not.

According to this comment, they’re both young and the feelings will pass.

That’s a good point.

For this person, she should listen to her gut.

This reader thinks she needs to tell her.

What a tough situation!

She knows her best friend better than anyone, but delivering news like this can be a fine line to walk. Sometimes the anger ends up getting directed at the person who brought the bad news instead of the person who caused it.

At the same time, there’s no point in letting her friend keep waiting around for someone who may have already moved on.

Maybe there’s a way to let her find out without getting directly involved. That way, her friend gets the truth, and she stays out of the middle as much as possible.

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