The Right-of-Way Clash: How a Terrifying Near-Miss with a Garbage Truck Escalated into an Explosive Street Showdown

Do we still have to remind drivers that they need to be alert and they must be aware of cyclists on the road?

The answer, sadly, is yes.

And this story is the proof!

A woman who enjoys riding her bike had a run-in with a garbage truck driver after he nearly ran her over and she talked about how she got some petty revenge on this reckless fella.

Take a look at what went down!

Apparently I could have put the garbage truck driver in ‘fear for his life’ “I like cycling, it gives me a sense of peace. I’m not in a club, I just ride about on my own. On the day in question, I was pedaling along a single carriageway road that narrowed slightly as it crossed a bridge. I was positioned as close to the curb as I could be without clattering my pedal and fetching myself off. As I approached the narrow bit, I was overtaken by a massive garbage truck. All well and good – but he swerved in front of me because he had misjudged the speed of the oncoming car.

That was close!

His rear wheel missed my front wheel by about 2 inches, I was raging. The truck took a left turn up ahead into a residential road. So I followed him, pulled up in front of the truck and gave him the full force of my anger. Watched with great interest by the other workers as they emptied the bins. But the driver wasn’t sufficiently contrite, in my opinion. So I decided to take direct action. And this is where I need to confess my wrongdoing.

Whoa!

I reached my hand through the open window, grabbed the keys out of the ignition and tossed them into a large bush on the other side of the road. Then I set off to finish my ride. When I shared this tale with my partner, I was told I would likely feature on the local crime watch program, be reported to the police and face legal action because I had ‘put fear into the heart of the garbage man.’ For context, he was a heavily built, tattooed hairy bloke with no concern for the safety of others, and I’m a 5 ft 4 in slim female. With anger issues clearly. Upon reflection, I did feel a sense of guilt, and do regret my actions. Heat of the moment and all that.”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This reader spoke up.

And another individual offered a tip.

I have a feeling this guy learned his lesson…

Or, at least I hope he did.

Keep your eyes peeled when you’re driving, friends!

You can’t blame her for getting this angry over a close call on the road.