The Ultimate Mother’s Day Reckoning: How a Intrusive Restaurant Patron Got Put in Her Place After Judging a Single-Dad Family

Family comes in many forms, and every story is different.

The following story involves a young woman who went out to eat with her dad on Mother’s Day.

While they planned to have a good time, they faced an uncomfortable situation with a stranger at the next table.

A simple congratulation from a couple nearby turned into a heated complaint about who should be celebrated.

Things became weirder when the stranger demanded an apology and questioned their presence.

Sheesh! Who needs this drama in a public diner? Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for telling a stranger I don’t have a mother after she complained about my dad on Mother’s Day? I (19F) and my dad (70) decided to go out to eat. It was Mother’s Day. We were not exactly going out to celebrate or anything like that. We just wanted to eat out. When we got to the restaurant, we were seated in one of those big booth couches. They have several tables across them.

This young woman thanked the older couple who congratulated her dad.

We were seated next to a couple in their 40s or 50s. The gentleman at that table said congratulations to my dad. Neither my dad nor I thought much of it. We both said thanks. The lady at that table got very angry at her husband. She started speaking very loudly and said he should not be congratulating us. She said there was clearly not a mother with us.

The older woman approached them and started clarifying things.

Her husband said he was just trying to be nice and it was just a courtesy. A bit later, her husband left their table. The lady scooted over close to me. The conversation went something like this. She asked what I thought. She said I was clearly his daughter or granddaughter. I said I was his daughter. She said he should not be accepting congratulations because it was not his day. She said it was Mother’s Day and not Father’s Day.

The older woman wanted them to apologize to her husband for accepting the Mother’s Day greeting.

I did not answer. My father was not really following what she was saying. She kept repeating the same argument. I gave her an awkward smile. I tried to go back to reading the menu to my dad. Then, she told me I should make my dad apologize to her because it was not his day.

She then snapped back at her and told her she didn’t have a mother.

I turned back to her. I told her that I do not have a mother. I said my dad should be proud. He should not be ashamed of being both a mother and father to me. She mumbled something then went back to her table. They ended up leaving soon after. She made some snarky remarks. She said I was rude and I had ruined her Mother’s Day.

Now, she’s wondering how they could have handled the situation better.

I talked about this with a friend. My friend said we were both out of line. They said I should have told her to mind her own business and not have made her feel bad. They also said the congratulations were uncalled for. I do not know. I answered without thinking too much about it. I just wanted to enjoy eating out with my dad.

I honestly don’t think I followed it correctly. Like, why would you want someone to apologize for a greeting you extended to them?

Well, that escalated way too fast over nothing. That stranger made it such a big deal that there was no mother at OP’s table.

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But good thing, OP handled it calmly and stood up for her dad. Let’s find out what others have to say.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Exactly, right?

Here’s another honest opinion.

A mother speaks up.

Finally, short and simple.

Mother’s Day is also for parents and guardians who have taken on a motherly role.

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