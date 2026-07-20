Their Landlord Is Returning From Overseas to Reclaim the Apartment. Now They’re Trapped in a Nightmarish Race to Find a Home Before the Deadline.

Finding a new place to live can be a real juggling act.

And things get even more complicated when the timeframe to get out of one place and into another is razor-thin.

In today’s story, a person is having a lot of anxiety because their landlord is coming back from overseas to claim their place…and they’re frantically trying to find a replacement.

Let’s take a look at what they’re dealing with.

Landlord returning from abroad to give 60 days notice, can we leave early? “Our landlord was caught up in those USAID terminations and is returning from his clinic abroad with his family. The chance of this happening was stipulated in our lease. Such, he’s informed us he’s going to give us the required 60 days notice in a couple of weeks.

They’re not sure how to proceed…

Looking at apartments there are tons of great options but they want us there some point in June, well before the end of those 60 days. Are renters usually responsible for the rent for the remainder of those 60 days if we move early, since we have to move anyway?

Now what…?

Or are we just screwed and have to pray to time it perfectly or pay two rents?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.” Read The Drama →

And this is what Reddit users had to say.

This person weighed in.

Another individual spoke up.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this reader weighed in.

They’re really gonna have to get all their ducks in a row to make this work out.

Finding a new place to live is never an easy task…

We wish them luck!

This is definitely a tough situation to be stuck in…