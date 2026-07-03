“Then Stay Home!”: Toxic Wedding Guests Left Reeling After Couple Calls Their Bluff and Cancels Their Invitations Over Constant Complaining

Planning a wedding is stressful enough without listening to people complain about every little detail.

This couple recently learned that the hard way after chasing down one pair of guests for an RSVP that was already a month overdue.

When the guests finally confirmed they could make it, they also sent a long message explaining how inconvenient, expensive, and exhausting the whole weekend would be.

The couple couldn’t help but feel confused because they had already planned to cover the expenses, including a stay at a lakeside hotel.

Then the guests started complaining about the black-tie dress code too, even though they already owned clothes that met it.

At that point, the couple decided everyone would probably be happier if those guests skipped the wedding altogether.

And that’s where things got interesting.

AITAH for telling my guests, it’s better they don’t come to the wedding, after they complained about our wedding too much? We are getting married in less than two months. Our RSVP deadline was a month ago, and everyone responded to our RSVP but one couple. We really had to hound them to get any kind of answer from them. Yesterday, they sent us a message telling us they are free to come. But alongside the reply, they sent us a long message about how cumbersome and expensive it is to attend our wedding, how tiring the weekend for them will be, and how they will probably retreat to their hotel room for most of the day and stay for the ceremony and part of the dinner, but retreat to their room for the rest of the festivities.

To say they were shocked by the response is an understatement.

We were taken aback because we are paying for everything: food, drinks, parking, and we’re also paying for everyone’s accommodation at a very nice lakeside hotel. Their biggest expense would be paying for the gas for the four-hour drive to the wedding and back (they have a car). They also complained about the dress code (we have black tie), but they both own clothes that would fit the dress code, so they wouldn’t have to buy new ones anyway. But they complained about that too.

At this point, they told them not to worry about coming.

We read the message and basically told them that if coming would be so tiresome for them, it is better not to come. We said that we aren’t mad at all if someone can’t make it or doesn’t feel up to it, and there are no hard feelings, but we basically uninvited them. They are now angry at us and refuse to speak to us, and we were thinking that maybe we were a bit harsh. AITA?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a stepmom who says stepson isn’t doing enough, despite the fact that he’s working 12-hour shifts to pay for his own college.

Eek! There’s no wonder this couple was so upset.

Let’s check out what the folks over at Reddit would do in this situation.

This reader thinks they won with that decision.

It sounds like this may be true.

Here’s someone who doesn’t understand wedding drama.

Such a great point.

It almost sounds like these guests didn’t really want to go but didn’t have the nerve to decline the invitation.

Instead, they complained about almost every part of the wedding and made it clear they weren’t looking forward to the weekend.

Knowing that, the couple made the only decision that really made sense. Why spend that kind of money on guests who already admitted they didn’t want to be there?

Hopefully everyone can move on because it seems to have worked out for the best.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man whose celebratory post-grad school vacation is being ruined by his family’s insistence he’s being lazy.