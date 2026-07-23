A Simple Decision to Use Their Middle Name Has Their Sister Furious — and They Can’t Understand Why

Family names can be beautiful traditions that span across generations and forge a long-term bond between their members. However, some folks can become extremely possessive over their own tokens of sentimentality.

What would you do if your sibling tried to police how you identified? One person shared a really bizarre situation like this from their own lives with Reddit. Here’s what happened.

AITAH for taking my middle name as my first?

My middle name is Corbett, which is the same middle name as my father (deceased) and my little sister (age 40).

It is a family name, and when I came out as nonbinary a year ago, I started going by my middle name.

It is already on all of my legal documents and suits me, as it has been part of my name forever.

This seems both sentimental and logical!

However, my sister insists that taking my middle name as my first is hurtful to her, and doesn’t suit me because I am not “Irish enough” and is hers.

For context, my fam is really into being Irish as a primary identity.

While I am Irish, I am not very interested in my family history & don’t care about my Irish heritage as much as my sister, which is one of the reasons she believes I am not entitled to my name.

Good thing it’s not the sister’s name in question…

The irony is my middle name isn’t even truly Irish.

It comes from the French for “crow” and came into Irish use through French colonization.

I have come to accept the fact that she will continue to misgender me and call me by my given first name, which doesn’t feel like me at all.

No one should have to accept this kind of mistreatment.

When I try to talk to my sister, she gets angry and either blows up at me or shuts down.

She has told her friends not to call me by my name, and has even gone so far as to to introduce herself as Corbett to my friends when she meets them, in an attempt to make intros awkward and uncomfortable for me.

AITA for taking my middle name as my first name?

This person’s sister sounds wildly entitled.

I am confused as to why she is so hurt by it, as her logic doesn’t make sense to me.

The whole situation is also complicated by the fact that I an nonbinary and this name change is related to that.

When explaining this to my sister, she glibly asked why I couldn’t just change my name to \*Leslie\* or \*Pat\* as they are more gender neutral.

Some people are just simply committed to misunderstanding others. Let’s see if the good folks of Reddit could offer any words of wisdom here.

The comments immediately read the sister for filth.



One person made a snarky good point.



Another called the sister out for what she was.



If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

Others offered their sincere apologies.



And someone else ultimately put it all in perspective.



Sounds like this person should come up with their own names for their sister…