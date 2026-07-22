They Expected Her to Wait at Home Monday Through Thursday for an Inspection. Her Counter-Offer Stunned Property Management.

Tenants deserve clear notice before anyone enters their home.

In this story, a woman faced a problem with her apartment’s vague inspection schedule.

Her complex gave her a four-day window with no exact time, so she was worried about her dog being left alone with strangers.

After dealing with a similar issue before, she felt the situation was unfair and stressful.

Have you encountered a similar situation before? Check out the full details below.

AITA for insisting my apartment complex schedule a specific inspection time instead of giving me a 4-day window? My apartment complex does yearly inspections. This year, they sent us a notice saying the inspections would be sometime between Monday and Thursday. They refused to give an exact day or time. This is the issue. I have a dog. I am not comfortable with the leasing office or maintenance staff entering when I am not home. Not only is it stressful for my dog. It could also be a liability if something happened.

This woman asked if they could give them a specific date and time.

I asked if they could please schedule a specific day or time or if they could at least narrow it down. The office basically told me no. They said it could be any time during those four days. They also said they do not schedule appointments. This is not even the first time they have done this. Earlier in the year, they did the same thing for chimney inspections. We had to lock our dog up for multiple days just in case. It feels unfair to him because he is not used to being confined all day. It causes unnecessary stress for both him and us.

She thinks giving them a four-day window is unreasonable.

To me, this feels unreasonable. How can I just keep my schedule clear for four whole days? I do not know when they will show up. I thought landlords were supposed to give a specific date and time with proper notice. They should not just give a vague window.

She couldn’t accept what they were telling her.

My husband says we should not make a hassle with the complex. But I feel like I have the right to know exactly when strangers are going to be in my home. So am I the jerk for pushing back? I am insisting they schedule a proper inspection time. I do not want to just accept their four day window. We’re in Oregon, by the way.

For someone without work and who stays at home, a four-day window can be no big deal.

But OP has a valid argument, and yes, that’s quite a long time to stay on edge.

Keeping a dog locked up “just in case” for days sounds unfair and impractical.

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Do you agree? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person agrees with OP.

This one has a similar experience.

Short and honest.

This user offers some suggestions.

Finally, this is part of apartment life, says this one.

Respecting someone’s time is part of being a good landlord.

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