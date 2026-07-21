They Have to Move Out in Days, But Her Roommate Refuses to Clean or Pack Her Own Belongings

Are you the kind of person who lets everything wait until the last minute?

I’m not here to tell you how to live your life…

But I will say that, as the years go by, that kind of procrastination will only cause you problems.

Trust me on this one, okay?

In today’s story, a woman is a big frustrated because her roommate is not only pretty dirty, but she also isn’t on schedule to get her stuff out of their apartment to move out.

Check out what she had to say about this.

Roommate hasn’t started cleaning for the process of moving out. “My roommate took herself off the lease and left me as the sole tenant of the apartment. I also chose to end my tenancy since the apartment is too expensive to live alone. All of this left me as the sole tenant on paper, meaning I am responsible for any damage or lack of cleanliness that she also caused in the almost two years that we lived here as well as the fixed tenancy clause.

She’s really dragging her feet…

The thing is the landlord requires a pre-move out inspection and then a final inspection on or before the end of the month, but she hasn’t taken/packed away most of her stuff and hasn’t even started cleaning or tidying up in any way. I can only clean around her stuff, and she still has items on the walls that she hasn’t taken down so I can’t even check the walls for damages.

This is really frustrating…

I don’t know if she will even clean as per the move out policy or if she’s leaving all of that up to me as well but I don’t know what to do. I know her well enough to know that she expects to just be able to move out on or before the last day without thinking about the aftermath (cleaning, inspections, handing over the keys etc.) I don’t know what to do. I don’t want to be held liable for any fees after the fact, but I can’t even hold her accountable for that because I’m the sole tenant on paper.”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a barn owner who wants to evict a tenant who promised to build stalls but never did. Read The Drama →

Here’s what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual had a lot to say.

And this Reddit user spoke up.

Get moving, people!

It’s so much easier to actually get started on something than to sit around and do it at the last minute.

Now, get out there and seize the day!

She needs to put her foot down and get her roommate to clean up and move out!