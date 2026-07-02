“They Made Me Feel Miserable”: Professional Walks Out on Their Career After Relentless Harassment Over What They Eat For Lunch

If you ever think that bullying might not be as big of a deal as it once was, you’d be WRONG.

Sadly, it’s alive and well and people from all walks of life have to deal with it.

In today’s story, a person opened up about why they felt the need to quit their job because of the intense bullying they experienced from people at their job.

Get all the details below and see what you think about this situation.

Toxic work environment made me quit. “I became friends with a co worker and there were so many amazing times I had with her. Unfortunately, she decided to make fun of my eating habits in front of my other co workers, and everyone was laughing and saying inappropriate things such as “ you’re big” “I’m big but I wouldn’t even eat like that” or “ my other friends don’t eat like you.” I felt extremely embarrassed, because more than one person was involved, I decided to bring up my feelings to a group chat with the co workers I considered myself to be close to. (2/4 in the group chat were there for the incident). Two people (including one that was laughing and made commentary) left the group chat, even though I said I had something important to say.

Sometimes, you just gotta be honest…

When I addressed this issue, I simply stated what happened and how I felt respectfully. My ex co worker/ friend had apologized but thought there was no reason for me to “involve other people”, despite her showing everyone a photo of how much food I had eaten (which she originally said she was going to show to just one person). The same co worker who left the group chat unfollowed me on Instagram and never took accountability for his actions.

This whole thing is pretty weird…

I was told that while everybody understood how I felt, they were mad at me for texting our personal group chat and I needed to think about how “he feels” even though I was the one who was hurt in the end. Some of the other things she stated to me during our final intimate discussion was that she felt like she couldn’t be herself around me, that she’s a jokester, and that she couldn’t believe I thought her jokes were malicious, which felt like she was coming up with excuses and felt like projection. For the next two months I’d go to work feeling angry and ignoring my co workers, even if they tried to be nice after the incident, which in hindsight was very emotionally immature of me. There was a lot I wanted to say on how I felt, but because i felt like I wasn’t heard, I kept all my emotions to myself until I finally couldn’t take it anymore.

They decided it was time to hit the road.

My supervisors did nothing about the situation either, and only realized how bad it was when I put my two weeks in. In the end, all my co workers got close with each other while I suffered silently for months. They’d make fun of me and think I wouldn’t be able to read in between the lines during our shifts after the incident. My ex friend still blames me for everything regarding how our friendship ended when I tried to reach out to her. I left this job a month ago, and while I’m glad I’m not in this environment anymore, I’m sad that I wasn’t emotionally mature enough to handle this situation and became avoidant.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a team that agreed to work overtime, but then not everyone showed up, leaving the rest holding the bag.

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

And this reader weighed in.

It’s pretty sad that they felt so bad about this situation that they felt the need to quit their job.

But a person can only take so much before they snap.

On to bigger and better things!

Sometimes, people you think are your friends aren’t at all…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who stops speaking up in his Zoom meetings after getting constantly interrupted.