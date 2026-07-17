They Spent Thousands on a Dream Backyard Pool. Their Neighbor Responded With Pure Hostility.

What kind of a person would get upset about a neighbor putting a pool in their backyard?

Well, we live in a crazy world full of nutty people, so you never know…

But that is kind of weird, don’t you think?

In today’s story, a homeowner talked about their neighbor who has a beef with them about their new pool.

Let’s take a look at what’s going on here.

Neighbor hates that I have a pool. “We recently got an above ground pool after a nightmare of permits and not being able to put it where I want.

Of course, someone had to complain about this…

We started building the deck and my neighbor came over to complain how upset she is that my deck is about 7 feet from our shared fence. I told her that because of the town regulations everything had to go where they told me. I also told her that we are going to put up a privacy wall so we can’t see each other when I am on the deck. She shifts to well, but all the noise! It’s just me and my kids using the pool. “But why did you have to put the pool by MY fence?”

Well…

I reminded her the town forced us. She also has neighbors on her other side that have an in ground pool and party often with loud music all day. Never a word about them being a problem. Even if we could move the deck on the other side of the pool, then we would be forced to look straight into her backyard. We figured this is much worse.

It is what it is…

And for the sound, there is nothing stopping it. I can hear them talking softly from anywhere in my yard. She just kept saying over and over, “I just want you to know how upset I am.” I don’t understand what she wants me to do. I got permits and was told where to build. Its my property. I am putting up a privacy wall. She just really dislikes hearing my kids swim.”

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Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

And another Reddit user weighed in.

I think it’s probably time to put up a fence…

Or a wall…

Or something to keep this neighbor as far away as possible.

It’s their property and they can do what they want with it!