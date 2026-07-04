They Stole a Pregnant Passenger’s Assigned Seat—And Refused to Stop the Bizarre Mind Games.

Some travelers seem to forget that flying comes with basic etiquette.

This woman boarded a long flight while pregnant and exhausted. When she reached her assigned seat, she found another passenger sitting in it and decided not to make a scene. But as the flight continued, the couple’s behavior became increasingly bizarre, leaving her feeling uncomfortable and unsure of what to do next.

If you are a frequent flyer, you can totally relate to this story. It’s one of those tales that remind us how unpredictable air travel can be and how some people can be so entitled. Read the full story below.

Woman breaks airplane seat in front of her So I’m on my 2nd flight of the day, midnight to 6:30 am. I am pregnant, tired, sore, dehydrated, and already thrown off from an issue with check in with my previous flight. I board my Avianca flight and get to my seat: 21a. A middle-aged man is in my seat, and his wife(?) is in 21b. I am just so tired and I don’t wanna argue, so I take 21c (aisle), and they give me dirty looks, as if they’re miffed they don’t have the row to themselves. I just want to be away from these people, so I ask about upgrading to an exit row, but I cannot because I am pregnant.

This woman refused to move to another row.

After we hit cruising altitude, the woman points out that there are 2 seats open in the row ahead, 20. She suggests that I move to that row. Now annoyed, I said, ”The announcement clearly said that we need to sit in our assigned seats for the duration of the flight.” She scoffs and says again that I could move to row 20. Then, I saw something that I have never seen before. This woman takes her shoes off and puts her bare feet into the black mesh magazine holder in the seat in front of her. She pushes it down with her feet until its parallel to the floor, perpendicular to the seat in front of her, with her knees now up close to her chest.

She eventually decided to tell a flight attendant what happened.

After a few minutes, it broke. She and her husband seem surprised. I decided to flee. I do indeed now move to row 20, because I am genuinely concerned that these people are unhinged. The lady folds down what was once my tray table in 21c to place her stuff on, and stretches out over the now 2 seats to sleep. I waited until they were off the plane to talk to a flight attendant about what happened. Because I was genuinely concerned that this lady would lose her crap on me.

First, they took her seat. Then they demanded that she move. And lastly, they even destroyed airplane property. Wow, what kind of crazy people are these? OP has actually been more than patient with them, considering that she was tired and pregnant. Good thing she thought about reporting them. Some behavior is simply too disruptive to ignore.

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Let’s read the comments of other Redditors.

This person gives their opinion.

A pilot shares their experience.

Here’s a different perspective.

This makes a valid point.

Finally, another one chimes in.

Not every battle is worth fighting, especially one that’s 30,000 feet above the ground.

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