July 18, 2026 at 9:46 pm

They Trusted Their Friend for a New Beginning, but Woke Up to a Hazardous House of Horrors Instead

by Liberty Canlas

Trashy apartment with things scattered on the floor

Magnific/Reddit

Renting a home shouldn’t feel like living in a never-ending headache.

This woman and her husband rented a friend’s property, hoping for a fresh start in a more affordable place. Instead, they ran into one problem after another that affected their comfort and safety. Now, they want to leave before their lease ends and are wondering what their options are.

This story is one of those frustrating landlord-tenant encounters where maintenance issues and safety concerns are involved. Read the full story below and weigh in.

Wanting out of a lease to move

My husband and I moved into our friend’s property in February. We had 6 month’s of lease.

He hired a company to manage the property. Before, we paid $800 a month for our tiny one-bedroom house.

But the friend wrote $1,000. Now, we pay $1000.

This woman was bothered by the increasing issues of the house.

Within a week of moving in, the microwave and the dryer stopped working. He never fixed it.

The company said we have to fix it even though it’s not in our lease.

Homeless people keep knocking on our door at all hours.

We camme to find out that, before we moved in, they had broken in and had squatted here.

They reported the issues, but they were dismissed.

One day, we came home, and our window had been forced open, and many things in our home were broken.

Our oven door was shattered all over the floor. Dishes were thrown. Our clothes were scattered all over.

We reported it and told the owner. He said it was not his problem, and we better pay for the oven door.

We refused because it wasn’t our fault.

Now, she’s wondering if they could just leave and move into a better apartment.

We found a better apartment and we wanted to move.

How can we get out of this stupid lease when there’s only a few months left?

There was no deposit. No credit check. They don’t have our socials. Can we just leave?

We are tired of the constant knocking and the trashy apartment which he barely does anything to.

Everybody deserves a safe and livable home, even tenants renting their spaces. Given OP’s narrative above, it’s understandable why they no longer feel comfortable staying there. Since the owner isn’t doing anything about their concerns, I guess leaving and moving into a better place is the best solution in this situation.

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Let’s see the comments of other Redditors on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 9.25.22 AM They Trusted Their Friend for a New Beginning, but Woke Up to a Hazardous House of Horrors Instead

A property manager gives their take on the issue.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 9.26.05 AM They Trusted Their Friend for a New Beginning, but Woke Up to a Hazardous House of Horrors Instead

You can just leave, says this one.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 9.27.06 AM They Trusted Their Friend for a New Beginning, but Woke Up to a Hazardous House of Horrors Instead

This person shares what they would do.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 9.27.33 AM They Trusted Their Friend for a New Beginning, but Woke Up to a Hazardous House of Horrors Instead

This sounds scary, says this user.

Screenshot 2026 07 18 at 9.27.57 AM They Trusted Their Friend for a New Beginning, but Woke Up to a Hazardous House of Horrors Instead

A home should give you peace of mind, not constant stress.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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