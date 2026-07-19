They Trusted Their Friend for a New Beginning, but Woke Up to a Hazardous House of Horrors Instead

Renting a home shouldn’t feel like living in a never-ending headache.

This woman and her husband rented a friend’s property, hoping for a fresh start in a more affordable place. Instead, they ran into one problem after another that affected their comfort and safety. Now, they want to leave before their lease ends and are wondering what their options are.

This story is one of those frustrating landlord-tenant encounters where maintenance issues and safety concerns are involved. Read the full story below and weigh in.

Wanting out of a lease to move My husband and I moved into our friend’s property in February. We had 6 month’s of lease. He hired a company to manage the property. Before, we paid $800 a month for our tiny one-bedroom house. But the friend wrote $1,000. Now, we pay $1000.

This woman was bothered by the increasing issues of the house.

Within a week of moving in, the microwave and the dryer stopped working. He never fixed it. The company said we have to fix it even though it’s not in our lease. Homeless people keep knocking on our door at all hours. We camme to find out that, before we moved in, they had broken in and had squatted here.

They reported the issues, but they were dismissed.

One day, we came home, and our window had been forced open, and many things in our home were broken. Our oven door was shattered all over the floor. Dishes were thrown. Our clothes were scattered all over. We reported it and told the owner. He said it was not his problem, and we better pay for the oven door. We refused because it wasn’t our fault.

Now, she’s wondering if they could just leave and move into a better apartment.

We found a better apartment and we wanted to move. How can we get out of this stupid lease when there’s only a few months left? There was no deposit. No credit check. They don’t have our socials. Can we just leave? We are tired of the constant knocking and the trashy apartment which he barely does anything to.

Everybody deserves a safe and livable home, even tenants renting their spaces. Given OP’s narrative above, it’s understandable why they no longer feel comfortable staying there. Since the owner isn’t doing anything about their concerns, I guess leaving and moving into a better place is the best solution in this situation.

Let’s see the comments of other Redditors on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

A property manager gives their take on the issue.

You can just leave, says this one.

This person shares what they would do.

This sounds scary, says this user.

A home should give you peace of mind, not constant stress.

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