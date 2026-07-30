“We Thought We Were Saving Money”: Cheap Pet-Sitting Favor Ends in Four-Figure Disaster

The etiquette of pet sitting can often become dubious once a friend offers to do it for free. However, most people will still abide by the same ethics they would if they had hired a professional pet-sitter, or so you’d think…

What would you do if your pet caused some major shenanigans at your close friend’s place? And what would you do if it was going to cost you big time? One guy recently turned to Reddit for advice on how to handle his situation like this. Here’s what he said.

AITAH for not paying?

I asked a friend to watch our dog for a few days- he has not had any accidents in our home.

On the first day while the friend was taking care of him, she said he peed on her carpet and was freaking out the whole time.

So we asked a different friend that owns his sister to watch him, and she picked him up and had no problems with him.

Sometimes there can be no telling how animals will react to different environments.

Now the first friend is wanting to have the carpet professionally cleaned and have us pay for it which we cannot afford.

We even went over and cleaned it and offered to buy stronger cleaner and rent a stronger vacuum which she agreed to, but the day we rented it she said she’s just going to and get it done professionally and we need to pay.

I said that’s not happening. AITAH?

Unfortunately these are the risks that come with outsourcing pet care. Let’s see what the good people of Reddit had to say about this one.

The majority of comments tended to lean one way.



Though some were kinder about it than others.



One person boiled it down plain and simple.



If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a group of friends who were denied a townhome lease because they’re not considered a “family.”

Another tried to show some nuance.



However, most had no room for sympathy.



This stain might come out of the carpet, but it won’t come out of the friendship.