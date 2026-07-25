When Family Traditions Meet Adult Budgets: Why Her Sibling Disapproved of Her Vacation Boundary

Splitting costs for a family vacation should be simple math, but one sibling turned it into a full-blown insult contest instead.

Six siblings were planning a reunion trip involving a rented East Coast home. Some siblings planned to bring their adult children along, but others opted out.

So when a disagreement erupted over who should be responsible for paying the children’s way, things got ugly fast.

One woman suggested a more fair arrangement, so when her sibling got stuck with a higher bill, she lashed out, implying she was somehow the better parent for having her adult children along in the first place.

Fed up with all the drama, the woman is considering skipping the trip altogether.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for not wanting to pay for my sisters children on family vacation? We are currently planning a sibling vacation/reunion that will include children of the siblings. 6 siblings, not all of us have children.

The family soon started planning what payment would look like.

In planning discussion, L (F43), who has 6 children (2 over 18), said when they do shared family vacations they just divide the cost between adults. To be clear, other siblings are bringing 1 or 2 children, and 2 of us are not bringing any along. We are discussing renting a large home on the East Coast.

Quickly, there was disagreement.

I asked if “adults” included everyone over age 18, and L responded no, it meant just us siblings. My other siblings said they felt it should be everyone over age 18. So, start of hot debate. Ultimately vote decided it would be equally divided between everyone over age 18.

Now her sister is mad more of the financial burden is landing on her, but she tries to hold her sister accountable.

Now L is mad, has complained it means she has to pay more. I pointed out her adult children can pay their own way or choose not to come. My own adult children opted out, as we are on the West Coast and they felt it was out of their budget with flights and costs.

That’s when her sister opts for a low-blow insult.

Her response basically indicated she is a better parent than me. So I am admitting that insult hurt. I have already paid my share of rental. But not sure I want to spend 10 days with L. AITA if I choose not to go?

Sounds like staying as far away from this selfish sibling as possible is a pretty decent plan.

What did Reddit think?

With matters like this, it’s best to try and make things simple.

It’s simply not fair to have to pay for someone else’s kids.

Sometimes you just need to walk away from the drama.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

This commenter shares their recommended solution.

Losing a vote gracefully is a pretty basic social skill, and this sibling’s decision to respond with a parenting jab instead shows she wasn’t actually upset about fairness, she was upset about not getting her way.

Comparing parenting styles based on which kids could afford last-minute cross-country flights ignores the actual financial reality most families navigate.

This insult was a deliberate attempt to make someone feel small over a decision that was actually reasonable.

Maybe choosing to skip ten days with someone who reacts to fair outcomes with personal attacks is simply protecting your own peace.

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