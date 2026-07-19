July 19, 2026 at 4:24 am

She Couldn’t Stay Quiet About Her Husband’s Behavior Anymore, Especially When It Came to Their Sons

by Matthew Gilligan

couple having a fight

Shutterstock

Whoa…

This is pretty harsh…

I know we all say things we don’t mean in the heat of the moment, but this is rough.

And there are some things that you really can’t take back.

A woman wrote the story below and explained why she thinks she might’ve gone a little bit too far when she yelled at her husband.

Take a look and see what you think about this.

AITA for yelling at my husband that’d I hate for our kids to turn out like him?

“I’m a mom to 3 boys and I love my husband but he’s so emotionally stunted all “boys don’t cry / Man’s man machismo.”

He never wants to talk about his feelings.

Of course my oldest Kyle (15M) as soon as he got to old for snuggles he followed suit especially since hitting his teenage years.

This guy is all about being macho.

He’s all about hockey and wrestling and hanging out with the boys. He never wants to talk about how he’s feeling or confide in me anymore or express himself.

So Kyle had been dating one of his teammates Dougy for a few months, which is a lifetime for teens. His first real relationship. Over the last week I noticed him pretending not to mope around and I hadn’t seen Dougy around lately.

I finally confronted him about it yesterday and he finally broke down crying and told me they broke up cause Dougy cheated on him for not doing something he wasn’t ready for.

This was about to get ugly…

He laid his head in my lap like he used to when he was little and I just let him cry it out and talk.

Of course his dad home early walks in and just looks disappointed asking what all the fuss is about some dumb boy.

Kyle jumps up trying his best to quit crying and just says nothing and basically runs to his room.

I got upset and I yelled at him why did he have to ruin that moment when our son was finally opening up to me.

It knows she hurt his feelings.

He just goes that he’s a boy and he shouldn’t be crying like a baby over some dumb kid.

I yelled at him that I hope our boys never turn out like him and I never seen him look that hurt.

We didn’t talk the rest of the night or most of the today.

My sister thinks I should apologize and I might have gone to far.”

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a DJ who promised to do his sister-in-law’s wedding, but says he’ll back out if she insists on including AI songs.
Read The Drama

Reddit readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 10.46.50 AM She Couldn’t Stay Quiet About Her Husband’s Behavior Anymore, Especially When It Came to Their Sons

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 10.46.57 AM She Couldn’t Stay Quiet About Her Husband’s Behavior Anymore, Especially When It Came to Their Sons

This person had a lot to say.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 10.47.07 AM She Couldn’t Stay Quiet About Her Husband’s Behavior Anymore, Especially When It Came to Their Sons

Another reader said she’s NTA.

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 10.47.15 AM She Couldn’t Stay Quiet About Her Husband’s Behavior Anymore, Especially When It Came to Their Sons

And this person had a different take on things…

Screenshot 2026 07 04 at 10.47.31 AM She Couldn’t Stay Quiet About Her Husband’s Behavior Anymore, Especially When It Came to Their Sons

That was rough, right?

I can see where she’s coming from, but no one should ever say something like this.

I have a feeling this might lead to some problems in the future for these two.

She might’ve taken things a bit too far in this instance…

Trending and Popular

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman whose in-laws are shocked and dismayed when she finally chooses to spend time with her own mother instead.
Read The Drama

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter