She Couldn’t Stay Quiet About Her Husband’s Behavior Anymore, Especially When It Came to Their Sons

Whoa…

This is pretty harsh…

I know we all say things we don’t mean in the heat of the moment, but this is rough.

And there are some things that you really can’t take back.

A woman wrote the story below and explained why she thinks she might’ve gone a little bit too far when she yelled at her husband.

Take a look and see what you think about this.

AITA for yelling at my husband that’d I hate for our kids to turn out like him? “I’m a mom to 3 boys and I love my husband but he’s so emotionally stunted all “boys don’t cry / Man’s man machismo.” He never wants to talk about his feelings. Of course my oldest Kyle (15M) as soon as he got to old for snuggles he followed suit especially since hitting his teenage years.

This guy is all about being macho.

He’s all about hockey and wrestling and hanging out with the boys. He never wants to talk about how he’s feeling or confide in me anymore or express himself. So Kyle had been dating one of his teammates Dougy for a few months, which is a lifetime for teens. His first real relationship. Over the last week I noticed him pretending not to mope around and I hadn’t seen Dougy around lately. I finally confronted him about it yesterday and he finally broke down crying and told me they broke up cause Dougy cheated on him for not doing something he wasn’t ready for.

This was about to get ugly…

He laid his head in my lap like he used to when he was little and I just let him cry it out and talk. Of course his dad home early walks in and just looks disappointed asking what all the fuss is about some dumb boy. Kyle jumps up trying his best to quit crying and just says nothing and basically runs to his room.

I got upset and I yelled at him why did he have to ruin that moment when our son was finally opening up to me.

It knows she hurt his feelings.

He just goes that he’s a boy and he shouldn’t be crying like a baby over some dumb kid. I yelled at him that I hope our boys never turn out like him and I never seen him look that hurt. We didn’t talk the rest of the night or most of the today. My sister thinks I should apologize and I might have gone to far.”

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Reddit readers shared their thoughts.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said she’s NTA.

And this person had a different take on things…

That was rough, right?

I can see where she’s coming from, but no one should ever say something like this.

I have a feeling this might lead to some problems in the future for these two.

She might’ve taken things a bit too far in this instance…