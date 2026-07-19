Her Work Schedule Changed, But Not Everyone Loved Her Sister’s Suggested She Use Their Mom’s Car to Make It Work

Sharing transportation can quickly become complicated when schedules change.

The following story is about a woman whose company suddenly changed her shift.

But she had been carpooling with her sister, so now that they would be working different shifts, she expected her to give up her car to accommodate the new routine.

When she refused the arrangement, things escalated quickly.

Let’s take a closer look!

WIBTA is I refused to give up my car. My job is moving me to a different shift. My sister works the same shift. She rides with me to work. Part of my contract says they can switch my shift without my say so. I am fine with it anyway.

This woman’s sister wants her to use their mom’s car instead.

My mom works similar hours. She gets off about an hour and a half earlier. My sister wants me to let our mom use my car. She wants to take my mom’s car for work. Then, she wants me to get my car back once my mom gets home.

But she doesn’t want to be late at work.

I do not want to be stuck at home waiting on someone else. My mom has regular appointments after work. I pay for my own car with zero help. My sister does not even help with gas. I also like to show up to work early. I prepare for the shift. I am a manager. I have to set up for the team.

Now, her sister is accusing her of being selfish.

She is saying I am being selfish because I will not give up my car. Why should I give up my car? She was given the option to transfer to my new shift. She did not want to. I told her she would have to ask a coworker for a ride. Both of us are adults.

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Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit to this story.

Short and simple.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another idea…

Lol. This is true, though.

Finally, here’s a valid point.

Your car, your decision. Period.

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