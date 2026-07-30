Woman Prepares to End Longtime Friendship After Being Cast as the Villain for Staying Neutral

Friendships should be able to go anywhere at anytime with you- except into your dating life. You can never fully know what’s happening in another person’s relationship- and sometimes, everyone is the better for it.

What would you do if your bestie pulled you into a fight with her boyfriend? One girl recently vented her frustrations about this to Reddit. Here’s what she said.

AITAH for refusing to lie for my friend?

For context, we both grew up Christian, and as we got older I started to lean more towards atheism and she grew more into Christianity.

My friend has a bf who is also Christian.

Not unusual to date within your value system.

Long story short, she had spent the night out clubbing with a couple of friends.

The next day he texted me asking where she was last night as she had turned off her location.

Oop, maybe their values aren’t so aligned after all.

My friend started panicking and telling me to put it on god that she was home that night.

Despite the fact of her lying to her bf, I feel like she was disrespecting me and assuming that I didn’t have morals.

It’s definitely an uncomfortable situation.

After I had refused to lie, she got real defensive real quick and said that I should’ve had her back and that I was fake and plotting on her downfall?

I did not reply back to his message.

This whole scenario seems like a whole lot of “not her business”. Let’s see how the Reddit comments chimed in on this one.

Many were baffled by the absurdity of the situation.



Others took the story as confirmation of their own views.



Some comments had sarcasm abound.



If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a student who did the math and figured out he was better off skipping school than serving detention if he forgot his ID.

One person pointed out the obvious flaw.



But overall, most were just disappointed.



Hopefully she’ll be able to pray her way out of this one.