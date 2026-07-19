She Backed Out of Babysitting After Discovering Bedbugs, but Her Friends Weren’t Understanding

A bedbug infestation is not a joke.

In this story, a woman found out her friends’ house had bedbugs, so she refused to babysit there. However, the friends’ already made plans and are now angry at her for suddenly changing her mind.

Should she babysit as planned, or is she right to refuse to go to their house?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for refusing to babysi? I’m part of a group of four friends. Two (A and B) are going to a concert tomorrow night. The other two, me and someone else (C and D), are staying behind to babysit A’s daughter. I have taken the day off work to pick her up from school and will be staying until 9 p.m., then D will take over and do the overnight. I can’t do the whole time because I’ve also had to get a babysitter for my dog, who can’t stay overnight. A couple of days ago, A started complaining about being bitten by bugs and wasn’t sure what it was. Last night, she sent a video of bedbugs in her room, crawling freely over the bed. I have said that I am no longer comfortable babysitting at her house. I have given A the option of the child coming here, provided she gives me money to buy her new pyjamas and I give her a bath as soon as she gets into my house.

This woman is adamant not to go to the infested house, but she felt bad for her friends.

A has refused this option.

D has not said anything about whether or not she still intends to do the overnight, leaving me as the only person who has commented on it in the group chat. Now there is a lot of bad feeling, and I can’t help feeling like everyone is angry at me for changing the plans. I have a dog and a cat, spend time around a newborn, live in accommodation that came furnished, and my live-in partner works in a hotel. It is worth saying that when I told him about this, he also said it made him uncomfortable.

She is not going to risk it.

I also used to work in a hotel that once had an infestation in a room, so I know exactly how devastating it is to have bedbugs. The cost of clearing bedbugs is astronomical as well, and it is not something I can easily afford, so I don’t want to knowingly put myself into that situation. AITA for refusing to babysit in her house?

Health and safety first, the concert can wait.

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Other people in the comments section on Reddit are sharing their two cents.

Here’s a valid point.

Another fair argument.

Plain and simple.

Here’s a smart idea.

And people are taking her side on this issue.

Always avoid a bedbug-infested house like the plague.

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →