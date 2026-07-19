July 19, 2026 at 5:35 pm

She Backed Out of Babysitting After Discovering Bedbugs, but Her Friends Weren’t Understanding

by Liberty Canlas

woman lifting up a mattress

Shutterstock

A bedbug infestation is not a joke.

In this story, a woman found out her friends’ house had bedbugs, so she refused to babysit there. However, the friends’ already made plans and are now angry at her for suddenly changing her mind.

Should she babysit as planned, or is she right to refuse to go to their house?

Read the full story below to decide.

AITA for refusing to babysi?

I’m part of a group of four friends. Two (A and B) are going to a concert tomorrow night. The other two, me and someone else (C and D), are staying behind to babysit A’s daughter.

I have taken the day off work to pick her up from school and will be staying until 9 p.m., then D will take over and do the overnight. I can’t do the whole time because I’ve also had to get a babysitter for my dog, who can’t stay overnight.

A couple of days ago, A started complaining about being bitten by bugs and wasn’t sure what it was. Last night, she sent a video of bedbugs in her room, crawling freely over the bed.

I have said that I am no longer comfortable babysitting at her house. I have given A the option of the child coming here, provided she gives me money to buy her new pyjamas and I give her a bath as soon as she gets into my house.

This woman is adamant not to go to the infested house, but she felt bad for her friends.

A has refused this option.

D has not said anything about whether or not she still intends to do the overnight, leaving me as the only person who has commented on it in the group chat.

Now there is a lot of bad feeling, and I can’t help feeling like everyone is angry at me for changing the plans.

I have a dog and a cat, spend time around a newborn, live in accommodation that came furnished, and my live-in partner works in a hotel. It is worth saying that when I told him about this, he also said it made him uncomfortable.

She is not going to risk it.

I also used to work in a hotel that once had an infestation in a room, so I know exactly how devastating it is to have bedbugs.

The cost of clearing bedbugs is astronomical as well, and it is not something I can easily afford, so I don’t want to knowingly put myself into that situation.

AITA for refusing to babysit in her house?

Health and safety first, the concert can wait.

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If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.
Read The Drama

Other people in the comments section on Reddit are sharing their two cents.

Here’s a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 04 22 at 9.03.21 PM She Backed Out of Babysitting After Discovering Bedbugs, but Her Friends Weren’t Understanding

Another fair argument.

Screenshot 2026 04 22 at 9.03.46 PM She Backed Out of Babysitting After Discovering Bedbugs, but Her Friends Weren’t Understanding

Plain and simple.

Screenshot 2026 04 22 at 9.04.30 PM She Backed Out of Babysitting After Discovering Bedbugs, but Her Friends Weren’t Understanding

Here’s a smart idea.

Screenshot 2026 04 22 at 9.04.56 PM She Backed Out of Babysitting After Discovering Bedbugs, but Her Friends Weren’t Understanding

And people are taking her side on this issue.

Screenshot 2026 04 22 at 9.05.28 PM She Backed Out of Babysitting After Discovering Bedbugs, but Her Friends Weren’t Understanding

Always avoid a bedbug-infested house like the plague.

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Author

Liberty Canlas

Liberty Canlas | Contributing Writer, Lifestyle & Relationships

Liberty Canlas is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in relationship dynamics, social sciences, and modern family life. Leveraging her extensive professional background in scientific research and data analysis, Liberty brings a highly analytical yet empathetic approach to dissecting viral online conflicts and social media trends.

Rather than simply reporting on internet drama, Liberty uses her deep understanding of human cognition and behavior to explain why people react the way they do. She excels at transforming complex interpersonal debates into relatable, insightful commentary that helps readers better understand human interaction.

Outside of her editorial work, Liberty embraces a holistic, "semi-crunchy" lifestyle as a dedicated homeschooling mother. When she isn’t analyzing the latest trending relationship dilemma, she spends her time meticulously researching and planning her family’s next global travel adventure.

Connect with Liberty on Threads.

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