Woman Says Her Neighbor Won’t Give Her Space and Keeps Inserting Herself Into Her Personal Life

Have you ever had to deal with an overzealous neighbor who wanted to be your best friend…but you weren’t feeling it?

Yeah, that’s a weird situation to be stuck in!

I’ve been there before and it got to the point where I was peeking through my windows before going outside so I could avoid this guy.

Ugh!

The woman who wrote this story knows that feeling, and she talked about the annoying neighbor who is cramping her style.

Take a look and see what you think.

I feel trapped in my own house. I’m freaking out. “I’ve lived here about one year and my neighbor has always been very friendly. I’ve always gotten a very “intrusive” vibe from her, but my partner told me to ignore it, so I did.

This doesn’t sound good…

I assumed I just wasn’t used to having such a friendly neighbor. But..things are getting worse…daily. It started with weird little coincidences. I would be INSIDE my house, and mention something in passing to my partner. The next day, my neighbor would randomly bring up the same subject. The weirdest incident was when I quietly and causally mentioned getting fire wood – to my partner, in my house, and 10 pm at night.

And it’s pretty creepy…

The next day, my neighbor brought me firewood because she “just randomly thought I might need it”… If I’m in my driveway out front – she’s there asking to GO INSIDE AND PET MY DOGS. If I’m in my backyard, she whistles quietly at the fence to stir up my dogs and get my attention, then acts like, “Oh hi! I was just outside. Can I come over?” What. The. Actual. Hell. On Christmas morning, she walked straight in my house at 9 AM to use my oven. I DID give her permission to use my oven at 1 pm, but instead she decided to come at 9 AM and use the door code (my partner gave it to her bc he didn’t believe me) to walk right inside my home. No notice at all. ON CHRISTMAS MORNING.

She needs to put her foot down about this…

It’s something LITERALLY EVERY DAY. I was getting into my car in my driveway, and she popped out of the bushes and asked me if I was going camping. I was wearing a white sundress. When I said, no I am not going camping, she insisted that I explain where I was going. I’m going CRAZY, that’s where I am going. How can I make this nightmare end?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another Reddit user weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person asked a question.

And this reader spoke up.

This is WEIRD.

And creepy!

She needs to figure out how to deal with this woman ASAP.

It sounds like this situation is quickly spiraling into stalker territory…