She Opened Her Home to Her Sibling After a Bad Breakup—Then Overheard Her Trash-Talking Her Rescue Pets

Taking in a family member during a rough patch usually comes with some give and take, but one woman quickly learned her sister’s version of “take” meant deciding which rescue animals got to stay in the house they were both living in.

The woman in this story has spent five years rescuing sick animals off the street, nursing them back to health, and keeping several of them permanently in a home she built specifically to care for them.

When her sister needed somewhere to go after an emergency breakup, she offered a room without a second thought.

What followed was a slow unraveling, complaints about the pets entering certain rooms, demands about which animals needed to be re-homed, and finally, a phone call full of cruel comments about the very animals she’d rescued.

That call ended the living arrangement on the spot.

Keep reading for the full story.

AITA for kicking my sister out of my house over my animals? For 5 years already, I (26F) have been taking sick animals from the street, treating them, giving them away to good homes, and keeping some for myself.

I have 4 cats, 3 dogs, 5 parrots, and a rabbit (which I took from a dysfunctional family). I live in a private house and I don’t bother anyone.

But soon her sibling faced a big life change, which was the start of some big drama between them.

Recently, my sister (24F) had an emergency. She broke up with her boyfriend and wanted to move out quickly. Her options were either to move in with me or with our mom, and she decided to come to my place. I, of course, didn’t mind. Everyone knows that I passionately love animals and take care of them. The first week everything was fine, and my sister and I got along well.

Things pretty much went downhill from there.

Then the crash started. She began to get angry at the animals because they could enter her room, or because someone might use the bathroom inside instead of outside. She started telling me who I need to give away and where.

But then her sister took things too far, and this is where the real conflict begins.

And the final situation: I woke up in the morning, went down to the kitchen, and heard my sister’s conversation. She was talking on the phone with someone and saying a lot of very bad phrases addressed to my animals. I came down and told her to just clear out of my house, and that I don’t want to see her here anymore, because it turned out she is a cruel person and we have nothing more to talk about. I didn’t want to see disrespect toward my furry friends, and to myself as well, of course. I didn’t want to listen to complaints when I let her into my home.

But at the same time, I feel strange, she is my own sister, but what if she would have done something to them. AITA?

Caring for these animals is a big part of who she is, and at the end of the day, her sister disrespected that.

What did Reddit think?

Boundaries exist for a reason, and her sister definitely crossed several.

On the other hand, maybe her sister does have somewhat of a point.

This user raises a similar point.

This commenter thinks the house belongs just as much to the animals too.

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What she overheard on that call wasn’t a vent session about mild annoyance, it was the unfiltered version of how her sister actually felt about every single rescue in the house.

That’s a very different thing than complaining about muddy paws or a full food bowl.

Protecting animals who already survived being discarded once is an honorable thing to do. Which is exactly why her sister would never understand.

One thing’s for sure: demanding certain pets be given away is already a massive overstep for a temporary houseguest.

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