Woman Lets Her Sibling Live Rent-Free—Then Finds Out She’s Spending $500 A Month On Weight Loss Medication

Helping family out of a tough spot is one of the most generous things a person can do, but in this story, there was a bit of a twist.

A woman opened her home to her sibling after a financial crisis left her without a place to live, offering her a sweetheart deal that covered just the mortgage at roughly half what she’d been paying before.

The sister agreed, and everything seemed settled. But just two

months later, she said she couldn’t afford it anymore.

At first, she believed her sister, but everything changed when she discovered her sister had actually been funneling $500 a month towards a totally elective weight loss drug.

Suddenly she wasn’t sure her sister deserved her generosity.

Keep reading for the full story.

WIBTAH for asking my sister to pay up and check her priorities? Last fall, my sister was faced with some pretty serious financial issues — not her fault and totally out of her control — and has a large debt to pay off. She had to give up her apartment, which happened at the same time as my husband got transferred for work. It happened quickly, so we listed our house and moved into a new place.

She offered her sibling a place to stay, and only asked for a few reasonable things in return.

I told my sister she could stay in the house and asked if she could cover just the mortgage, not taxes, insurance, or utilities, which would be beneficial for both of us since it was half of her former rent amount.

So the family made a plan, and they went on with their lives.

We agreed that when the house sells, she is welcome to come live with us and just cover her part of the utilities until she gets her debt paid and is back on her feet, which we estimated to be about a year. She works from home.

But soon, her sibling started going back on the plan.

So she just told me that she can afford one more month and then will have to move in with us to pay more on her debt. I told her that’s silly since the house hadn’t sold, so she could just pay utilities there until it sells and I’ll take care of the rest, which I would be doing anyway if it were empty. So her cost would be about $250 a month if paying utilities only.

She then learned her sister had been using her money on something else entirely.

However, I just found out that two months ago she decided to go on a GLP-1 medication, which is completely elective and not medically necessary, and she is paying $500 a month for it. This feels like a slap in the face — she has $500 for that, but is telling me she can’t afford rent due to bills? WIBTA to tell her she needs to check her priorities and pay her fair share because she’s taking advantage?

Her sibling is most definitely taking advantage of her kindness.

Did Redditors agree?

Her sibling doesn’t seem to understand the difference between a want and a need.

Her sister clearly has money to live on her own, so maybe she should.

The math really isn’t mathing here.

Her sister isn’t holding up her end of the bargain, so why should she?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

Generosity only works when both people are being honest.

This woman offered her sister a lifeline that was more gift than arrangement, covering everything except a mortgage payment that came out to half of what the sister had been paying before. She genuinely wanted to help as much as she could.

So when the true scope of her sister’s dishonesty was revealed, she had every right to question everything. No one likes to feel like their kindness was taken for granted, but that’s exactly what happened here.

If her sister has an extra $500 a month, then she should put it towards trying to get herself back on her feet instead of expecting a handout.

Accountability isn’t cruelty.

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