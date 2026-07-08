Her Friends Demanded to Move Into Her House When Their Lease Ended. The Shocking Fallout After She Set a Firm Boundary and Said No.

Asking to move into someone’s house is a HUGE deal.

Maybe not as much when you’re younger, but if you happen to be in your forties and a friend and their spouse need a place to crash for a while, that’s a pretty big request.

And I know how I’d probably handle that question…

But that’s for me to know and you to find out.

In today’s story, a woman explained why she wasn’t hip to the idea of her friends moving in with her family.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

AITA for not letting a friend move in? “I (F42) and my husband (M44) have a small 3 bedroom house with 2 kids under the age of 10. A couple friends of ours Bob (M51) & his wife (F52) knew their lease for their apartment was ending June 30th. Bob left his job 9 months ago and has not gotten anything besides helping people out for cash. His wife works full time, but doesn’t drive. They asked months ago that if they couldn’t find a place before their lease ends, could they stay in their pop-up camper they keep in our yard for a month or two until they find something.

Sure…

After talking with my husband we agreed that the pop-up, while not ideal, would be acceptable but not in the house. Yesterday, out of curiosity, I looked at city ordinance and found out that living in the pop-up is prohibited on our property. Now they have a week to go and still have not found anything. According to Bob, his wife has not looked at all and he had a contact in his current neighborhood that ghosted him for months on a place. Other than that neighbor, it is unknown if Bob looked anywhere else.

This house would be WAY too crowded.

Last night, I talked again with husband and told him that our house is too small for 4 adults and 2 kids to live full time until further notice, as again, Bob doesn’t have regular income. Husband told Bob today (June 23) that with the city ordinance, the camper was not an option and I don’t feel comfortable with them living in our basement. Bob calls me saying I am the bad friend because 1) I made my husband do the dirty work of telling him, I have known him about a year longer, but both over 20 years, 2) we gave him no notice of this, I just thought to look up the ordinance yesterday and 3) we were his last resort. AITA?”

Trending and Popular If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a friend group that can’t handle a couple wanting their kids to tag along on an annual trip. Read The Drama →

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another individual agreed.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person weighed in.

And this reader spoke up.

Yeah…this wouldn’t be happening in my household.

There’s just too much going on under one roof to accommodate this kind of of thing.

Yikes!

You can’t blame her for not wanting these folks to move into her house.