Woman’s Roommates Treat Her Poorly, But She’s Starting To Wonder If She’s The Problem

Getting shunned and treated badly by a group of people makes you question just about everything.

Your behavior, your attitude, it makes you do mental gymnastics in your brain to try to get to the root cause of what the issue might be.

In today’s story, a woman is having a hard time trying to figure out why her roommates don’t like her.

Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Nightmare Roommates. Please help me determine what I might be doing or if it’s mainly them causing issues. “So to start, my roommates and I have had a very very rough relationship. Today’s incident just makes me so upset that I can’t put into words how excited I am for them to move out. Nothing incredibly big happened but a bunch of little stuff just eating at me. Today, I go downstairs to do laundry because I am going on a trip for a week in three days and I need to do my laundry. When I went downstairs, my roommate was doing her laundry already, no big deal its only 11:30 and it looks like they’ve done about two loads already, should be done soon. So I ask her, can I change these clothes out they’ve been done for a minute which I know because I was standing there waiting for my DoorDash to come. She snaps at me that she’s not done. Okay, fine, I’ll check back later. So I give it a few hours and go back downstairs to check again at 3:45ish.

Hmmm…

Nope, still doing laundry, so I turn around and go back upstairs, a little upset because they’ve done this before – hogging the laundry machines when I need to do laundry, once they held up both machines for 6 consecutive hours after I asked if I could wash clothes. So I go back upstairs, stomping a little because I am sick of their petty behavior and one of them turns to her cat and baby talks to it, “stomp, stomp, stomp, stomp!” then when I’m halfway up the stairs, she goes, loud enough for me and the other roommate (who is her half sister) to hear, “Fi Fy Fo Fum!” and then cackle to one another. I don’t want to give them the power or the satisfaction of admitting it, but I did cry over the comment.

These girls are RUDE.

I know its easy to say just ignore them but I am very sensitive about my weight and mocking me when you know I can hear you is such a d move. Because I know this looks very small and petty to get upset about, let me list the other stuff they’ve done in the two months I’ve lived with them. – Got genuinely angry with me when I was moving in to the apartment and sorting myself for a week because I told them I would be “in and out” all week due to work/moving/storage and thought the amount of time I spent at the place I pay to live at was too much by their standards – Told me that I’m not allowed to touch their TV in the living room because they are OCD about it. which was fine to me, however, then got disgusted when I touched a blanket on the couch in the living room and washed it then told me that if I am to sit on the couch I need to sit with my feet on the floor taking up one cushion or find somewhere else to sit

These people ARE NOT her friends.

– Called me a bad name because I had moved my appliances back to the counter from where they had stuffed them in my cabinet while cleaning – which I find funny because they had JUST thrown a fit about the blanket and then turned around and touched my stuff. They also used my dish rack I brought for my dishes and meticulously picked my dishes out from the sink to put on the counter while the sink was piled with their dirty dishes. When I told them please don’t touch my things if I can’t touch yours they claimed they were worried the water from washing dishes beside them would break the air fryer and crockpot. – They told me it was unacceptable for me to keep my two bins of kitchenware unpacked out of the way against the wall for the first 5 days while I was busy at work or moving in despite the apartment being so cluttered with their junk you have to be a certain weight to get through the back door with all their stuff piled in front of it. – When I asked to be informed about any guests coming over because I don’t know them and this is my apartment, too, they claimed they would text me the morning of and emphasized that’s ALL they owed me. Never once have I gotten a text and they have brought countless people over.

This is brutal!

– Had an hour long pow wow 2 against 1 where they were basically taking turns telling me how awful to was to live with me (ie, not putting my two bins of kitchen stuff away within 5 days of move in and… I think they said that I was dishonest and extremely unpleasant to be around I can’t exactly remember why because this was two months ago) – And finally, a week ago, they claimed a maintenance request had been put in by them that morning and a worker came by and told them that the apartment smelled like cannabis and if it smells like that again we will all be fined. I thought that was suspicious because we are allowed to smoke in the unit and they both informed me of this together while blocking me from leaving the conversation right in front of my doorway with yet another unprompted guest. So I called the office and asked what I need to do to protect myself because I can prove if there truly was a complaint or report it was not me who smoked. They told me no maintenance request was put in and nobody was at my apartment that morning nor did anyone complain about a smell. So they lied. To my face. Then, two days later, guess who I find using a cart indoors on the couch.

She needs to get the hell out of this place!

My question is, given the history, am I somehow in the wrong? Like I feel genuinely unsafe even walking downstairs to microwave dinner for three minutes. I tried to be as fair as possible here with details and honestly cannot think of one time I was rude or disrespectful to them – my mom once said something about them not seeming nice on the front porch when I had first moved in but I hushed her because I knew they had a Ring camera on the front door facing us. Turns out they were listening in on our conversation and used that as leverage against me during a fight we had. So maybe that?”

Check out what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This reader had a lot to say.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who were sick of their hedge getting demolished, so they put a surprise inside.

And this individual weighed in.

This sounds like a miserable living situation.

Sometimes, all you can do is cut your losses and walk away…

She needs to move out of this place and leave these roommates behind ASAP.