A Worker Shared Their Personal Work Rules—and They Completely Contradict the Culture of Their Workplace

Hey, office life isn’t for everyone.

Some people love being part of a team, connecting with coworkers, and feeling like they’re part of something bigger than themselves.

And there’s nothing wrong with that!

But, there’s also nothing wrong with folks who just aren’t feeling it.

The person who wrote this story opened up about how they just can’t seem to fit in with their coworkers.

Take a look at what they had to say.

I might as well admit it, I do not fit in my office culture whatsoever… “And I’m tired of trying to… I set boundaries with our customers… As in if they show up to our office while I’m in my break, the doors are locked because I’m the only one here, they will have to come back when my break is over.

They’re not messing around!

If they continue to complain about an issue I’ve already offered solutions to, and refuse to let me off the phone, I’m telling them to have a nice day and ending the call. I’m not allowing anyone to keep me on the phone to talk in endless circles. If they directly insult me, I’m ending the call immediately. I’m not going be an empathetic sounding board, or punching bag, to people who refuse to be respectful. If it’s something that I didn’t directly cause, I am not to blame, and I don’t deserve to be talked to as anything less than human.

Makes sense, right?

If customers will not do what they need to on their end to continue their service with us, I will document my attempts to follow up and then move on. After two attempts, I’m done. I am not a babysitter. They are adults and can show some responsibility on their end.

But wait, there’s more!

I set boundaries with my colleagues… If I am on a vacation, at home after we’ve closed for the day, it’s the weekend, a holiday, etc., I will not answer work texts or phone calls. We will discuss the matter when I’m back on the clock. I will not even pretend non-urgent matters are urgent. If anyone wants to pass the buck, I will add it to my task list. But I will not prioritize it above what I’m already working on. I don’t care if the customer “wants a call back today.”

They’re definitely going against the grain.

My office culture is pretty much the opposite of this. They don’t set firm boundaries with each other or our customers. They will work during vacations. They treat every mundane inquiry, like a billing question, like it’s urgent. They answer work calls and texts while off work. One of them even allows customers to contact her via personal cell. They feel they should help people that call or stop by the office if they are on lunch, instead of just locking the door. Their mentality is “if you’re in the office you are available.”

This is a good point.

No. I disagree. A lot of small businesses close during lunch hour. This is not an inappropriate thing for businesses. Everyone is entitled to a full, uninterrupted, break. Regardless if they stay in the building or leave. I won’t do any of that.

They’re not backing down from this!

On the contrary with everything else. I will be reliable, showing up to my shifts. I will be as helpful as possible to the people who are being respectful. I will do data entry with precision and detailed note taking. I will work diligently and avoid mistakes as much as humanly possible. I will make clear documentation. I will get my tasks completed in a realistic timely manner. I will communicate well and clear with everyone while I’m here. I just won’t be disrespected or taken advantage of. Even if I work in an office that has lower respect for itself and allows themselves to be both.”

Readers shared their thoughts on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who gets revenge on his company after they fire him and try to steal his custom program.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Well, they’re just being honest…

Maybe it’s time for a career change?

Just a thought…

This person has their mind made up about how they operate at work, and they’re not budging.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is happy to find roles reversed after HR tells her to quit if she’s not happy.