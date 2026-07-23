July 23, 2026 at 7:15 am

Worried His Friend Would Flake on His Birthday Plans, He Contacted the Mom — Now the Friend Wants to End Things

by Heide Lazaro

Teenage boy smiling while looking at his phone

Pexels/Reddit

Friendships can get complicated when misunderstandings happen.

The following story is about a young man who invited his friend to a birthday movie night.

His friend has a reputation for flaking, so he asked his friend’s mother to “make sure he comes.”

But his friend got upset with this and threatened to end the friendship over it.

What? Seriously, over that small issue?  Let’s take a closer look!

AITA? My friend is being angry at me for (from my perspective) 0 reason. Like, I can understand the anger, and I know I might be in the wrong, but I feel like he’s overreacting.

I (17M) am having a small get-together with my friends.

We are going to watch a movie for my birthday.

I invited my friend (also 17M) to come along. He is notorious for flaking.

Even after I confirmed, I asked him for permission to contact his mom.

I wanted to ask her to make sure he cannot flake again. He said what I interpreted as a yes.

This teenage boy asked his friend’s mom, but his friend didn’t take it well.

Now, he is acting like me doing it was a friendship-breaking thing.

He wanted me to ask my mom to ask his parents.  We have just graduated. We have not moved out yet.

At first, he was joking. He said things like, “I’m crine, bro,” and, “Son.”

Now, he is just being harsh about it. He says that if anything like this ever happens again, he will stop talking to me.

He says that he is definitely not coming to the get-together.

He was polite, but he did make a joke.

FYI, I was not rude or harsh to his mom in any way.

I said my “please” and “thank yous.” Except for one sentence, I guess.

I joked that she needs to “make sure he comes” because he is “very good at flaking on me.”

He cites that quote as me not saying “please” and that it sounds like a command.

He didn’t want to break the friendship, so he’s asking for help.

His mother was very nice. She responded with smiling emojis.

There were no problems. She reacted with laughing and thumbs-up emojis.

I really do not want to break this friendship.

Now, it is getting me insecure about the relationship as a whole.

I want to know if he is actually being unreasonable before confronting him about it.

Please help.

Aww… That’s kind of sad. OP didn’t mean anything bad by it. He just really wanted his friend to be there.

It sounds like his friend is just making an excuse not to come.

Still, I don’t think this petty issue should be the reason for ruining the friendship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 07 22 at 2.40.48 PM Worried His Friend Would Flake on His Birthday Plans, He Contacted the Mom — Now the Friend Wants to End Things

Here’s another honest opinion.

Screenshot 2026 07 22 at 2.41.16 PM Worried His Friend Would Flake on His Birthday Plans, He Contacted the Mom — Now the Friend Wants to End Things

Another one chimes in.

Screenshot 2026 07 22 at 2.41.46 PM Worried His Friend Would Flake on His Birthday Plans, He Contacted the Mom — Now the Friend Wants to End Things

This person makes a valid point.

Screenshot 2026 07 22 at 2.42.17 PM Worried His Friend Would Flake on His Birthday Plans, He Contacted the Mom — Now the Friend Wants to End Things

Finally, short and simple.

Screenshot 2026 07 22 at 2.42.41 PM Worried His Friend Would Flake on His Birthday Plans, He Contacted the Mom — Now the Friend Wants to End Things

A true friend wouldn’t mind, especially if it was a polite request.

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Author

Heide Lazaro

Heide Lazaro is a veteran human-interest writer and digital culture expert with over a decade of experience in editorial strategy. Specializing in lifestyle, social dynamics, and the internet's most compelling stories, Heide has authored and published more than 10 books online. Beyond her daily reporting, she is a dedicated motivational speaker who helps audiences connect through the power of storytelling. When she isn't sifting through the web's wildest real-life drama, Heide is an avid runner, painter, and novel-enthusiast fueled by a truly excellent cup of coffee.

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