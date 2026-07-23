Worried His Friend Would Flake on His Birthday Plans, He Contacted the Mom — Now the Friend Wants to End Things

Friendships can get complicated when misunderstandings happen.

The following story is about a young man who invited his friend to a birthday movie night.

His friend has a reputation for flaking, so he asked his friend’s mother to “make sure he comes.”

But his friend got upset with this and threatened to end the friendship over it.

What? Seriously, over that small issue? Let’s take a closer look!

AITA? My friend is being angry at me for (from my perspective) 0 reason. Like, I can understand the anger, and I know I might be in the wrong, but I feel like he’s overreacting. I (17M) am having a small get-together with my friends. We are going to watch a movie for my birthday. I invited my friend (also 17M) to come along. He is notorious for flaking. Even after I confirmed, I asked him for permission to contact his mom. I wanted to ask her to make sure he cannot flake again. He said what I interpreted as a yes.

This teenage boy asked his friend’s mom, but his friend didn’t take it well.

Now, he is acting like me doing it was a friendship-breaking thing. He wanted me to ask my mom to ask his parents. We have just graduated. We have not moved out yet. At first, he was joking. He said things like, “I’m crine, bro,” and, “Son.” Now, he is just being harsh about it. He says that if anything like this ever happens again, he will stop talking to me. He says that he is definitely not coming to the get-together.

He was polite, but he did make a joke.

FYI, I was not rude or harsh to his mom in any way. I said my “please” and “thank yous.” Except for one sentence, I guess. I joked that she needs to “make sure he comes” because he is “very good at flaking on me.” He cites that quote as me not saying “please” and that it sounds like a command.

He didn’t want to break the friendship, so he’s asking for help.

His mother was very nice. She responded with smiling emojis. There were no problems. She reacted with laughing and thumbs-up emojis. I really do not want to break this friendship. Now, it is getting me insecure about the relationship as a whole. I want to know if he is actually being unreasonable before confronting him about it. Please help.

Aww… That’s kind of sad. OP didn’t mean anything bad by it. He just really wanted his friend to be there.

It sounds like his friend is just making an excuse not to come.

Still, I don’t think this petty issue should be the reason for ruining the friendship.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled man who is considering cutting off his friends because they take advantage of him.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Another one chimes in.

This person makes a valid point.

Finally, short and simple.

A true friend wouldn’t mind, especially if it was a polite request.

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