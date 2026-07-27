Wrong Email Recipient Becomes A Chance For Petty Revenge—And The Response Is Hilarious

Can we all agree that no one, and I mean NO ONE, likes to get junk emails?

They fill up our inboxes in a hurry and you have to spend time deleting them…it’s annoying!

And the person who wrote this story knows all about it.

Check out how they got some petty revenge because they kept getting other peoples’ emails.

I finally had enough. “I got my primary Gmail account back when it was invite only – so I’ve had it for a long time and got firstname.lastname@gmail as the primary address. Over the years, I have found two things. 1 – I share a name with an indie director and

2 – I share a name with a lot of people who have no clue what their own e-mail address is.

Wow, this is wild!

Someone in Ireland (I’m in Canada) bought some stuff and I got the receipt with almost the full identity theft starter pack it in. And there’s a salesperson in the Chicago area who is also as dumb as a sack of hammers. This one involves the latter. A couple of years ago, he had a job but was looking elsewhere. And – rightly so – copying himself on the submissions. This was the full identity kit premium kit with all the information. After several times responding first to the sender and then to the group along the lines of “Wrong e-mail.” and still “Wrong e-mail and check it again”, some were very hostile at first, but finally banged the rocks together hard enough to get a spark and stopped for a while.

This is pretty aggravating!

I still get misdirected e-mails for the director, and I politely say “Wrong e-mail and good luck with your project!” The Chicago guy is something else. I still get group e-mails with him included – and this was the breaking point tonight. There’s some golf outing going on in the area that still keeps sending e-mails after many “Wrong person. Check the e-mails.” responses. So I got another one tonight. My response was simple. “Still the wrong <my name> as I have told you before. If you see <my name> at the outing, please tell him thank you for the free <to me> inappropriate content. I wonder about his tastes” I’m awaiting the follow-up with glee.”

Take a look at what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another reader weighed in.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a disabled driver who gets revenge on a woman who took a handicapped spot.

And this individual has been there.

That would get old in a hurry, huh?

I sure think so!

It might be time for this person to change their email address…