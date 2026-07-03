“You Don’t Live Here”: Tenant Faces Backlash After Forcing Roommate’s Parent Out of a High-Stakes Living Situation Meeting

Living with roommates requires clear boundaries and communication.

In this story, a woman faced a problem when her roommate wanted to break their lease due to pregnancy complications.

Her roommate suggested involving her mother in the discussion, even though she isn’t part of the lease.

The situation became confusing as it was unclear whether the roommate wanted to leave or still pay rent.

If you were in OP’s shoes, would you allow another person to join the leasing talks?

Read the full story below to find out more.

WIBTA if I refuse my roommates mom being in the conversation about our leasing issues My roommate and I have been in our apartment for four months of our 12-month lease. She recently approached me about wanting to break the lease. I do not believe she quite understands what that means. This is her first rented apartment. This is all because of some pregnancy issues.

This woman’s roommate was worried about her condition.

We live on the top floor. She has been having issues with her placenta being much lower than it should. Walking up three flights of stairs is difficult for her. I understand that. She has been spending a lot of time with her mom.

She learned that her friend wanted to break the lease.

She recently approached me again and said that she wants to break the lease. She claimed that she wants to just move out. She said she was okay with paying her portion of the rent. I brought up the fact that she does not need to break the lease because she would essentially be living somewhere else while still paying rent.

Her friend also wanted her mom to join the discussion on the leasing issue.

She wants to have her mother in the room while we talk about the leasing issue. I am not okay with that. It does not involve her. Her mom is not a tenant. This is between me and her. She claims that this is to make it less confusing. She says she can mix things up. Given how weird the situation is, I am unsure what she really wants. I do not know if she even wants to break the lease. She might just want to move out.

Now, she’s wondering if she was wrong to refuse the request.

I asked her directly. She said it is more complicated than a yes or no. So either way, WIBTA for refusing to have her mom present in this conversation?

Hmmm… it sounds like it’s more than just an accommodation issue.

Bringing in someone not on the lease feels unnecessary, right? Like, why does your mom need to join the talk?

OP may be right to keep things between actual tenants. This way, they can be honest about their concerns without a third-party perspective.

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

This person offers a suggestion.

It makes perfect sense, says this one.

Short and simple.

More often, fewer voices make clearer decisions.

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