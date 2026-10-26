A Classmate Personally Asked Him To Sign Her In On The Attendance Sheet, But He’s Worried Doing So Could Get Him In Trouble

Some student can be too irresponsible about attending their classes.

The following story involves a college student whose classmates often don’t show up for one of his lecture classes.

Some of these classmates would ask the group chat to simply sign their name on the attendance sheet.

He usually ignores the request because he doesn’t want to get in trouble… until one particular classmate messaged him directly and asked him to write their name.

Should he give in to the request? Read the full story below for all the details.

WIBTA if i didnt put a students name on the attendance that isnt here? I’m currently in class right now. For some context, I’m in college. This is a big lecture class where the professor takes attendance “randomly.” She says it’s random, but she takes it on Thursdays. You know how it goes. There’s like 20 to 30 people who show up and like 30 to 40 other people who never show up. It’s also an 8 a.m. class, so it’s super early.

This college student received a direct message from one of his classmates.

There’s a GroupMe for the class. A lot of the time, people on the GroupMe will ask if someone can put their name on the attendance. I usually ignore them because I don’t wanna risk getting in trouble for writing a stranger’s name on the attendance when they aren’t here. Well, someone directly requested to message me on GroupMe. They asked if I could personally write their name on the attendance.

Now, he’s confused whether to give in to their request or just ignore them completely

I am so confused because this person is acting like I know them. I do not. Now, I feel pressured to do so because they reached out to me specifically. If I don’t respond, I feel like more of a jerk than I would have been if I’d just ignored the people in the group chat. Would I be the jerk if I didn’t respond? Is there, like, some unwritten rule that it’s just a courtesy to write down the names of people who aren’t there if they ask?

I think OP’s point is valid.

Writing someone’s name in the attendance list when they are not present in class might get him into trouble,

He is not obligated in any way to grant his classmate’s request, even though they directly messaged him.

There is no universal unwritten rule that classmates must cover for absent students anyway, right?

He can simply decline politely or leave the message unanswered if he prefers not to get involved.

Let’s find out what others have to say about this.

This person shares an idea.

Here’s another valid point.

This one makes sense, too.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a community who realizes their mistake after restricting parking to residents only gets guests and delivery drivers towed.

Just ignore the messages, says this user.

Finally, people are saying the same thing.

A classmate’s attendance problem doesn’t need to become your “good deed for the day.”

Enjoyed this story?

Readers who liked this also read this story about a woman who wants peace and quiet by the pool, but finds guests and loud music instead. Read Story →