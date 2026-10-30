A Driver Ferried His Friend Home Free for Two Years Without a Single Cent for Gas—Then Finally Snapped and Marooned Him at a Highway Rest Stop

A free ride feels generous at first, but give it enough time and it starts to look a lot like an extra job with no pay.

A man offered a friend a lift home during a rainstorm, and the next day the friend simply followed him to the parking lot and assumed the deal was ongoing.

He never had the heart to say no, so he drove him home every day for two years, adding a whopping hour to his own commute.

By his estimate, he burned at least $2,000 in gas, and not once did the friend offer to chip in.

So during a coffee run, the man asked his friend to grab him a $2 coffee, so when the friend refused. When the man brought up two years of free rides, the friend shrugged and said he “never asked for them.”

That was the last straw, and the man left him stranded at a highway rest stop.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

AITA for not giving my friend free rides after he told me “I didn’t ask for it” during an argument? We’ve been friends for a long time and go to the same college. He doesn’t have a car, and his commute is 2 hours one way.

That’s how a one-time favor turned into an uncomfortable obligation.

I offered him a ride once during a rainstorm, and the day after that, he just followed me to the parking lot and assumed I’d give him a ride home. I never had the heart to say no, so I just kept driving him home every day for the past two years.

This was no small feat for this man, and the expenses were starting to add up.

I drive an extra 40 km a day, and it also adds an hour to my own commute. He never ONCE offered me gas money. Doing some math, I think I probably used at the very least $2,000 just in gas.

He regrets not putting his foot down sooner because now his relationship with his friend is worse for wear.

Obviously, I’m also wrong for not setting my boundaries clearly, but over the months, I became more and more resentful. On our commute back from class, my friend asked me to stop by Timmies because he wanted to grab an Ice Capp. I just casually asked him to get me a $2 medium coffee.

That’s when the two got into a full-on argument about money.

First thing he did was ask me for the money. I told him I had no cash and to just cover for me this one time. He then had the audacity to say, “Just e-transfer me. If I get it by the time I get to the counter, I’ll get your coffee.”

So he told his friend exactly what was on his mind.

I told him that I have been giving him free rides for the past 2 years and told him how much it had cost me. He responded with, “I didn’t ask for it though, did I?” Now I got a little angry, so I just told him to get the **** outta my car and ditched him right there at some random highway rest stop with no public transit. I no longer consider him a friend. AITA?

This argument was a long time coming.

What did Reddit have to say?

Why would someone do something like this to themselves?

This friend knew what he was doing, no question about it.

A cup of coffee was the least this man could do.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who feels hoodwinked after finding out the sick father she’s been supporting has plenty of money of his own.

There’s such a thing as being too nice.

This friend took two years of free rides and answered a $2 coffee request with a demand for a payment he never deserved.

A person who won’t spot a buddy a coffee after riding for free for two years has shown exactly the type of person he is. And it’s not the type of person who deserves to be called a friend.

Free rides were a gift, and the gift just expired.

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