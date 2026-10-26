A Hiring Manager Asked Her For A Selfie After Her Interview To “Avoid Mixing Up Resumes,” But His Vague Online History Made Her Question His Real Motives

When something feels off during a job interview, it’s hard to know whether you’re overthinking it or picking up on something.

That’s where one woman found herself after interviewing for a job at a new oyster bar.

The hiring manager seemed friendly, but something about him didn’t sit right with her, even though she couldn’t explain why.

Then, after she got home, he texted asking for a selfie so he wouldn’t mix up the resumes.

She sent a photo with her partner, but the request still bothered her. Then, she looked him up and found a vague work history that gave her more questions than answers.

Read on to see exactly what happened.

Hiring Manager Asked For Selfie After Interview So, on Indeed and Culinary Agents, there was a job posting for a new oyster bar in town opening next month in a major city. So, I went in for the interview. It was great on my end, but I felt just a slightly off vibe from the interviewing manager. Nothing by what he said explicitly or by his behavior. He actually seemed relatively kind and genuine, just a “vibe.” I’m a woman in my 20s and have dealt with and handled a lot of unwanted attention in my life. Anywho, I came home after the interview and got a text from the manager asking for a selfie to make sure resumes aren’t mixed up.

Everything about the situation just felt off to her.

I’ve never had that request before, so I was a bit caught off guard and sent a classy couple’s photo of me and my partner. Is that considered a normal request? Having experienced enough ****** harassment in the workplace before, I’m cautious of these types of things but willing to hear out other opinions. I searched him up and was a bit suspicious, too. He said during the interview how experienced he was as a manager for a few “high-end” places around the city, but his LinkedIn profile I found was brand spanking new, and his only work history was literally listed as “general manager at Multiple Venues.” Multiple Venues… like no specific restaurant or anything. Just another added layer of suspicion with the selfie request. Thoughts?

Yikes! That guy’s behavior actually seems pretty sus.

Let’s see if the fine folks over at Reddit agree.

It’s always good to listen to your gut.

This reader doesn’t understand why he’d ask that.

According to this comment, she should run.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grocery cashier who gets into a standoff with a customer who hasn’t paid for everything in their basket.

This person would never ask that.

That’s a strange thing to ask for after an interview.

Maybe he has an innocent reason, but she’s not wrong to question it, especially given her past experiences.

Before going any further, she could contact the restaurant’s owner and ask whether this is part of their hiring process.

Or she could just forget about the job and find something better.

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